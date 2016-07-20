* EBA publishes public consultation on MREL implementation
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - European banks may need to raise
anywhere between 130bn and 790bn to meet new loss-absorbing
rules, the European Banking Authority said on Tuesday,
highlighting just how much of the final calibration remains up
in the air.
The EBA published the numbers as part of a public
consultation on its interim report on the implementation and
design of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities (MREL).
MREL requires that banks hold sufficient liabilities that
can be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of
future bank failures.
The rules have yet to be finalised but will be a key driver
of debt issuance by European banks ahead of the 2020
implementation deadline.
MREL issuance requirements could reach 790bn if senior
unsecured debt is not included, and an equivalent increase in
junior debt instruments is required.
But in a less stringent scenario the financing need of the
sample banks is approximately 130bn, the EBA said. Those needs
will increase to around 260bn if term corporate deposits are
excluded.
Some banks have tried to anticipate the final rules to beat
the potential rush of issuance. In May, for example, Argenta
Spaarbank raised 500m of Tier 2 capital to increase its layer
of loss-absorbing debt.
But bankers on Wednesday downplayed the eye-watering
numbers. One said the 790bn figure was in line with his own
estimates, albeit at the upper end. The 2020 deadline could also
be relaxed to ensure banks meet their targets, he added, though
for some it will just be a case of refinancing existing debt.
"I don't think there will be any panic - more just
disappointment there is nothing more concrete," said another FIG
DCM banker.
"I think the numbers make it sound worse than it is. A lot
of banks are okay, and also some in the sample may not need the
full recapitalisation amount. It's very hard to put all banks in
the same category."
UP IN THE AIR
The EBA itself said it is not yet possible to determine with
certainty the size of institutions' needs.
"This will depend on bank-specific MREL decisions (including
resolution strategies) which have not yet been taken. We have
consequently estimated banks' MREL-related financing needs
under... illustrative scenarios," it said.
Tuesday's report was an interim document ahead of the final
version that the EBA will deliver to the European Commission in
October. The sample comprised 114 banks from 18 EU member
states. The deadline for the consultation is Tuesday August 30.
The report suggested changing the reference base of the MREL
requirement from total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) to
risk-weighted assets with, in time, a leverage exposure
backstop.
Based on the current minimum MREL eligibility criteria the
current average MREL ratio is 13% of TLOF, or 34% of RWAs.
That would better align MREL with the Financial Stability
Board's total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) standard, which
applies to the world's largest lenders. An expert group at the
European Commission has met in recent months to look at the
potential harmonisation of TLAC and MREL.
The EBA also recommends introducing mandatory subordination
for MREL-eligible liabilities for at least some banks on the
basis that it will "improve resolvability and contribute to
clarity for investors".
