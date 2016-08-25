* Investors snap up first euro benchmarks for a month

* Issuers lured by historically tight spreads

* Analysts downplay repeat of 2015's correction

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Euro covered bond supply hit its highest level for almost three months this week as historically low funding costs drove an onslaught of long-dated mandates, with more touted to come.

Five issuers raised a combined 3.75bn, bringing the first benchmark deals in the single currency since July.

The upswing in supply attests to highly attractive issuance conditions with spreads at very tight levels and yield curves flattened. The iBoxx euro covered bond index has tightened almost 13bp in the last month alone, and is around 26bp inside 2016's wide of 31.2bp, in February.

The big spread compression means issuers are consistently breaking new ground. At swaps minus 17bp, WL Bank's 500m 10-year was the tightest ever deal in the tenor, while Sparebanken 1 Boligkreditt's 1bn 10-year at 4bp over was the tightest ever non-CBPP eligible issue in that maturity.

"I can't remember the last time we saw these kind of levels. We are at record levels for Pfandbriefe and near record for other markets," said one FIG banker.

Such low funding costs could prove hard to pass by, despite the covered sector as a whole already being well funded. Issuance volumes are at about 100bn, up a quarter on this time last year.

While certain lenders will seek to fund in the senior unsecured market - where spreads have also compressed - the covered bond market will appeal to plenty of others.

"If you have access to both the covered and senior spaces, it will be a straightforward decision. But for peripheral or smaller issuers, covered bonds may be very difficult to resist," said a second FIG banker.

FEEL THE STRETCH

Every euro covered bond priced this week had at a minimum 10-year duration. Such strong concentration in the long-dated maturity segment is without precedent this year, according to Commerzbank analysts. ANZ New Zealand has also mandated for a mid to long tenor.

"After the seven-year segment had initially replaced the five-year bucket as the standard maturity for new issuance, it is now the 10-year's turn. This is, of course, due to the negative yields that dominate the covered bond market in the shorter-dated segments," the analysts wrote.

Almost 85% of the euro covered bond universe now trades at a negative yield, according to Tradeweb. Yields of German Pfandbriefe are only just positive, even at 10-years. WL Bank priced with a 0.1% coupon and 0.122% yield.

CIBC showed it was possible to price a 1.25bn 0% six-year covered bond at a negative yield in July, but only by a whisker, at minus 0.009%. It is now bid at less 0.033% according to Tradeweb.

But some issuers and syndicates are still reluctant to issue at negative yields, preferring instead to push along the curve.

"A big, super bulletproof name, like one of the Germans, French or Dutch, could do a five-year covered at a [more deeply] negative yield. But there are strongly differing views among syndicate desks, and until even three-quarters agree, I think issuers will hesitate," said a syndicate banker.

Some German lenders have sidestepped the problem by issuing in US dollars to offer a better pick-up, though that route is not open to everyone. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank became the latest to do so on Tuesday, pricing a US$500m August 2019 public sector note at swaps plus 60bp.

WIN WIN

Still, issuing at longer tenors is a win-win for both buyside and sellside, as issuers can offer investors more juice by going long, though at still historically low funding costs.

UniCredit, for example, priced a 1bn 0.375% October 2026 bond at swaps plus 20bp, though a shorter deal would have been possible, a lead said.

"They could have gone shorter, but why [do so], when a very appealing coupon was on the table for a 10-year, and when investors are looking for spread?" he added.

Appetite for the higher spreads offered by peripheral and non-CSPP3 eligible names was clear from the week's order books. UniCredit for example drew around 1.9bn, while Deutsche Bank's 500m 12-year at 7bp through swaps drew just over 600m.

2015 SEQUEL?

Given how tight levels have become, the market could be ripe for a correction in a repeat of last autumn, when spreads widened 16bp between September and year-end.

But many believe that is unlikely. The rate of European Central Bank's buying will be a key factor to watch after its weekly purchases fell to 321m in mid-August, the lowest level since the programme started in 2014. Its decision last year to slow its purchases played a major role in the market's correction last year.

New sources of funding from the ECB and the Bank of England that were not in place last year could continue to weigh on supply, particularly from the periphery, which would be also supportive for spreads.

Societe Generale analysts have not revised down their full year forecast of 145bn, but their prediction of another 40bn prior to year-end is considerably lower than the 63.5bn priced between September and December in 2015, according to IFR data.

"So while spreads will probably widen, driven by increasing NIPs in primary, the spread widening will be limited," the analysts said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Sudip Roy, Helene Durand)