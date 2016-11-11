* BoE approves callable senior debt

* Issuance expected as early as next week

* Pricing key for banks to adopt structure

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - UK banks look set to boost their loss-absorbing buffers by issuing callable senior debt after being given explicit sign-off to use the structure by the Bank of England.

Two banks could sell the debt as soon as next week, taking advantage of the better-than-expected market conditions that have followed Donald Trump's US election victory. Barclays is one of the rumoured names.

US banks have pioneered the use of senior callables this year as a way of addressing the reduction in regulatory value as Total Loss Absorbing Capacity bonds approach maturity. Their debt receives 50% less TLAC treatment with less than two years left to run, dropping to zero with under one year remaining .

But these deals lack formal approval by the Federal Reserve which is yet to release its final TLAC rules.

"The Bank of England has offered some clarity on callables and it's a very hot topic under discussion around the UK banking community and very much on the agenda," said Peter Mason, co-head of FIG banking for EMEA at Barclays.

The Bank of England is implementing what is known as the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), a European rule-set similar to TLAC.

It requires that from January 2022, banks hold sufficient liabilities that can be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of future bank failures. Similar to TLAC, liabilities must have a residual effective maturity of at least one year to be eligible.

"In response to questions from respondents about what derivative features would mean a liability was not eligible to meet MREL, the Bank has clarified in the Statement of Policy that instruments which include only put or call options would not be ineligible solely on that basis," the Bank said.

In theory, call features allow issuers to redeem bonds early before they lose MREL treatment, saving them paying interest on debt that provides no regulatory benefit.

"We might see some callable deals from the UK banks as the regulator has put a specific framework around this type of debt and US banks have shown that there is a market," a hybrid solutions banker.

"I don't see why UK banks wouldn't try to access the market in this format. It is also useful that a regulator has said that a call doesn't preclude MREL treatment."

PRICING CONUNDRUM

While it is clear there is a market for this type of debt, with well over US$20bn-equivalent printed by US banks since issuance started in August 2016, pricing has been a point of contention.

"There are two questions for issuers: if I do a callable, will I have to pay for the call, and what's the market receptivity, and right now it looks like the market is very open and could remain so until December," said Mason.

So far, there has been a split over whether to price the debt based on final maturity, or to the call date given banks are expected to retire bonds then.

"Banks have been struggling with the cost of the instrument and call option," a hybrid structuring banker said. "Up until now, deals have been priced over the maturity benchmark and not at the call-date benchmark. It might encourage issuers to do FRNs as it doesn't matter whether you price at the call or maturity. UK banks will do it if they're convinced from a pricing perspective."

UK banks could be convinced by a shrinking of the premium for callables over bullets since JP Morgan printed the first transaction, moving from around 25bp to 10bp.

"I think there are maybe one or two who would still like to do a holdco senior this year, and they are all pleased to see that calls will be allowed," another FIG DCM banker said.

"Perhaps some of the big clearers feel they can get enough clarity on those to go soon." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)