* Covered aura dims as rates volatility hits market hard

* New deals fail to take off as secondary spreads gap wider

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The covered bond market was knocked sideways by rates volatility this week, catching bankers off-guard and leaving them grappling with tricky executions in what had been a bullet-proof sector in 2016.

Covereds have been the go-to instruments for many banks this year, providing them with shelter against some of the market volatility, with institutions raising more than 124bn in the format.

However, the market was truly tested this week as government bond yields see-sawed, leaving issuers to find mixed fortunes in the primary market and forcing at least two to shelve issuance plans on Thursday.

"It's been challenging in the last few days. The market is all over the place," said one banker. "This is not the kind of market where you go as tight as you possibly can."

Widening in peripheral sovereigns hit issuance hard, with a 1bn 10-year trade for BBVA falling short of full subscription with the last book update released at 900m-plus. The transaction subsequently unravelled in secondary trading and was bid 17bp wider at 40bp by Friday, having been priced at 23bp.

The trade also showed that duration is a no-go after months of long-dated issuance, which saw banks raise a combined 16bn in 10-years or longer covered paper since July.

"It was the wrong name in the wrong maturity space," said one syndicate official.

SHIFTING SANDS

BBVA was not the only issuer to struggle, with Commerzbank, ANZ and Caja Rural de Navarra only just scraping over the line.

"There's clearly a preference for certain jurisdictions and then certain credits within a jurisdiction," said a banker.

Some 56% of BBVA's allocations went to central banks and official institutions compared with 37% for its 1.25bn seven-year in March, suggesting a high dependence on the ECB's covered bond purchase programme. Just 6% went to fund managers, compared with 27% in March.

Bankers warned of hesitance among real money investors who think the correction has some way to go.

"We would...expect spreads to keep on widening in order to be more attractive relative to government bonds, especially after the strong move we have seen in November in the government bond markets," said Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

ANZ almost came unstuck as it priced a 750m seven-year at swaps plus 10bp on just over 750m of orders, a turnround after a strong year for Australian and other non-eurozone covered bonds.

"Given the pick up in rates, investors are not under the same pressure to add yield as much as they were, as they can get that from eurozone names," a banker on the ANZ deal said. The euro swap curve is now positive from four years onwards.

JUST THE START?

While spread widening is just setting in, it has the potential to be a major hurdle for the asset class next year if the ECB starts to taper its covered bond purchases, having already swept up more than 35% of the market.

A Societe Generale survey published this week revealed that most covered bond investors cited ECB policy as their main concern for 2017.

"Investors are worried about how tapering will be communicated, whether the tapering will be abrupt or gradual, and the spread-widening impact this will have," SG analysts wrote.

"While investors see a good chance of a stable performance versus sovereigns in core markets, a majority expects underperformance in peripheral markets."

But as Nordea Mortgage Bank and Credit Agricole Home Loan demonstrated this week, good deals are still on the table at the right tenor and spread, with a fair new issue premium.

Nordea priced a 1bn seven-year at swaps minus 8bp, though books fell from over 2bn to 1.5bn given investors' spread sensitivity. Credit Agricole also found strong support for a 1.5bn seven-year at 5bp through swaps, but offered a 5bp to 10bp premium in the face of massive OAT volatility.

"There is an advantage to be part of the first movers post-Trump at relatively conservative levels while the year-end is looming. Today's competitive levels may look even richer in a couple of days," a banker involved in the deal said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Matthew Davies)