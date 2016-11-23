* European Commission proposes amendments to BRRD
* Banks could issue non-preferred senior alongside existing
senior
By Alice Gledhill and Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - The European Commission threw the
financials bond market into confusion on Wednesday as it
published proposed amendments to the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive, potentially tearing up the rule book in
certain countries.
The proposals, part of a broader legislative package, aim to
tackle growing fragmentation in Europe as local legislators
grapple with rules requiring banks to beef up their layers of
loss absorbing debt.
While the Commission package is merely a proposal and will
have to go through the European Parliament and Council, it is
clearly trying to stamp down on the increasing discrepancy with
which bank creditors are treated in Europe.
"By establishing harmonised rules in the internal market on
the treatment of certain bank creditors in resolution, the
proposal reduces considerably the divergences in the national
rules concerning the loss absorbency and recapitalisation
capacity of banks, which could distort competition in the
internal market," the EC said.
The likes of Germany, Italy and France have already tweaked
the creditor hierarchy in their own ways, for example.
The EC said it considered several sub-options, but settled
on an approach that most closely resembles the new layer of debt
known as non-preferred senior that has been adopted in France.
"The impact assessment concludes that the creation of a
specific 'unpreferred' senior class for unsecured debt is the
most cost effective way to comply with the subordination
requirement of the TLAC standard for G-SIIs," the EC said.
The rules will apply to Global Systemically Important
Institutions (G-SIIs) while the needs of non-systemic banks will
be decided on a case-by-case basis.
The proposal provisionally requires member states to
transpose the amendments to the BRRD in their national laws by
June 2017, with banks required to comply by July 2017.
HARMONISATION? WHAT HARMONISATION?
Observers struggled to agree on the proposal's impact on
different jurisdictions.
"If banks are required to introduce this non-preferred asset
class, then what about any other types of subordination that are
in place? Does that mean structural subordination is no longer
good enough?" said a FIG DCM banker.
"I understand the objectives in terms of wanting to make
things more aligned and easier for the market. But you don't
really have a single market; every jurisdiction has its own
insolvency law and their own way that banks are set up. This
could raise problems for some issuers, and there is probably
still a lot of lobbying to be done."
Bankers believe the EC proposals could deal a blow to the
German solution - which subordinates senior unsecured bonds to
other senior liabilities on a retroactive basis - and render it
obsolete.
"I think the political intent is: as of a certain day in the
future, we want to have a harmonised approach modelled on the
French solution," said a hybrid solutions banker.
"I think the intention is to grandfather the German approach
until the implementation date of the new rules. But from July 1
2017 (or when the rules are implemented), everyone should issue
the same, if they need to issue. But the outstanding stock will
still count."
Another hybrid banker thought the proposals could be blocked
by Germany at a later stage, given the potential impact on
lenders such as Deutsche Bank.
DON'T PANIC
Others reckon the proposed unpreferred senior asset class
would be optional, allowing countries like Germany to stick to
their original plans while ensuring others do not opt for
structural subordination.
"My personal expectation is that this gives issuers clarity
on another TLAC/MREL tool," said one FIG banker. "Full
flexibility will exist to achieve the requisite subordination by
other means."
UK and Swiss banks will not be affected by the EC proposals
and can still comply with TLAC by issuing senior out of their
holding companies.
GOOD NEWS FOR AT1
While market participants have yet to digest the full
implications of the TLAC/MREL harmonisation proposals and what
they mean for European banks' senior bank debt, the EC was clear
in its intention to add balm to the AT1 market.
In the proposed changes to Article 141 of the Capital
Requirement Directive, the Commission is looking to hard-code
AT1's priority over shareholders, saying that a bank cannot make
a distribution on CET1 unless it has paid on AT1.
A number of hybrid bankers had not expected the Commission
to go as far as this. They thought the ECB's decision to split
Pillar 2 capital requirements into a requirement and guidance
gave institutions more breathing space when it comes to AT1
payments, and enough to sooth the market.
"I think it's a very positive change and one that wasn't
really expected by the market," the second hybrid banker said.
"AT1 priority is now really hardwired in the text."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, editing by Julian
Baker)