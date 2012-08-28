* Partners to pump in 300 mln reais to boost capital
* Loss follows heavy provisions, source says
* Comes amid tough outlook for mid-sized lenders
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Banco BVA, a Brazilian bank
specializing in credit for mid-sized companies, will replenish
its capital base in coming weeks after incurring a net loss in
the first half, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bank, which is controlled by founder José Augusto Ferraz
Santos and financier Ivo Lodo, will soon receive over 300
million reais ($146 million) in fresh money, said the source,
who declined to be quoted since the plans remain private. The
move should increase the bank's capital base to about 1 billion
reais, the source added.
A local media report earlier in the day suggested that BVA
could be under strain in the wake of central bank regulations
that imposed stricter bad loan provision practices earlier this
year. Banco BVA booked an unspecified first-half net loss after
setting aside about 150 million reais to cover potential losses
in the value of its loan book.
"Exclude the impact of those provisions and the bank would
have booked a profit," said the source. "The bank brought
forward the burden of the provisioning, in order to open room
for a cleaner balance sheet in the coming months."
Years of rapid credit expansion in Brazil have resulted in
tougher funding and liquidity conditions as well as a relaxation
of risk assessment and auditing controls among smaller lenders.
Problems have been more evident at so-called mid-cap banks
specializing in consumer credit such as payroll-deductible and
auto loans -- markets in which BVA does not operate.
Concerns over the fate of smaller lenders in Brazil mounted
after the central bank seized consumer lender Banco Cruzeiro do
Sul in June and placed it immediately under the
administration of privately held deposit guarantee fund FGC. It
was the third time since late 2010 that regulators seized a
mid-cap bank after detecting accounting irregularities.
The bank's investor relations unit declined to comment.
The yield on Banco BVA's 9.125 percent bond due in Feb. 2014
was unchanged at 6.52 percent on Tuesday. The
firm sold $45 million of that bond in September last year.
Assets at mid-cap banks tripled since 2006 at the expense of
eroding solvency, analysts said. As demand for lending remained
firm, mid-cap banks embarked on ambitious growth plans that are
to blame for their current capital shortfalls.
A flurry of central bank controls aimed at enhancing
oversight of the segment in the past year have made it harder
for mid-cap lenders to comply with regulations, FGC Chairman
Antonio Carlos Bueno said at the time of the Cruzeiro do Sul
seizure.
More problems may surface for smaller consumer lenders if
authorities make no moves to fix the segment's inefficient
funding structure, in which cash flow mismatches are frequent.
The source told Reuters that Banco BVA faces no cash flow
problems currently and that its funding structure remains
"robust."
In recent days, Ferraz and Lodo met with employees to
communicate the first-half loss at BVA. According to a report by
newswire iG earlier in the day, management told as many as 400
employees present at the meeting that BVA would keep tightening
disbursements to stave off potential credit-related losses.
The source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that
the strategy mimics that taken at the height of the global
financial crisis of 2008, when credit markets seized up and
lenders such as BVA ran short of funding. Disbursements should
increase as the Brazilian economy emerges from a 1 1/2 yearlong
slowdown, the source added.