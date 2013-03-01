BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazil's government will gradually increase the minimum regulatory capital ratio for the country's banking system to as high as 13 percent by 2019, officials said on Friday.
The ratio is currently at 8 percent.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.