BRIEF-Tower requests for trading halt
* Requests for trading halt pending finalization of market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 The Brazilian Banking Federation lowered its estimate for credit growth this year and next, according to a statement published on Wednesday.
The Sao Paulo-based group, known as Febraban, lowered the estimate for this year's lending growth in Brazil's financial system to 16 percent from 16.4 percent previously. Credit will expand an estimated 15.1 percent next year, compared with a prior forecast of 15.9 percent.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Requests for trading halt pending finalization of market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Houlihan Lokey announces pricing of primary offering of Class A common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo