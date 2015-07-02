SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade opened an investigation on Thursday into alleged exchange
rate manipulation by an international cartel of banks, the
agency said in a statement.
The banks under investigation are Banco Standard de
Investimentos, Banco Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Merrill
Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Standard Chartered and UBS.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)