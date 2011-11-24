* Privately-owned FGC could gain more clout, Valor says

* Febraban's Ferreira sounded out for top job at fund

* Fund has helped bail out troubled lenders since 2009

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Brazilian commercial banks seek new leadership and more transparency at deposit insurance fund FGC, increasingly in the spotlight for overseeing a series of bank bailouts since 2009, a local daily said on Thursday.

Valor Economico, without citing sources, said the largest banks, which are also FGC's main shareholders, were unhappy with the way the fund rescued troubled lender Banco PanAmericano late in 2009. The smaller banks want changes to the FGC to enhance transparency, Valor said.

Murilo Ferreira, the former International Monetary Fund official who is now the president of Brazil's largest banking lobby Febraban, has been sounded out to become FGC's chairman, Valor said, without citing any sources.

The Valor story highlights the growing importance of the Sao Paulo-based fund at a time when a global financial crisis and eroding credit fundamentals in the largest Latin American economy threaten to bring down more banks. FGC, whose funding comes mainly from compulsory contributions made by the nation's lenders, could also get state help in case of an emergency.

A spokewoman for Febraban said Ferreira declined to comment on the Valor story. Calls made to Bueno at his Sao Paulo office seeking confirmation of Valor's report went unanswered.

Antonio Carlos Bueno, the current FGC chairman, told Valor in an interview that the fund now owns about 11.5 billion reais ($6.1 billion) worth of banking bonds and loans.

The fund buys debt issued by lenders that could be facing a dearth of funding sources, helping bolster liquidity in the local financial system.

Bueno also said that the fund's relationship with the central bank is strong, Valor noted. Often when an institution faces a liquidity shortage, central bank policymakers recommend seeking help from the FGC, the newspaper said.

The need to proceed with quick bailouts, Bueno told Valor, stems from the perception that confidence in the system could be easily battered in the event of a bankruptcy. The FGC has also participated in processes where an investor buys a controlling stake in a troubled lender, and may continue to do so if necessary, he said.

($1=1.86 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)