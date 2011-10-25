* Trading gains to offset deteriorating asset quality

* Earnings season starts with Bradesco on Wednesday

* Investors to look for clues on asset quality trends

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Oct 25 Brazil's first interest-rate cut in two years likely helped lift third-quarter earnings for the nation's largest lenders, analysts said in a Reuters poll, but warned that a slowing economy will hurt profit next year.

Three out of the four largest banks likely saw quarterly profit up on a year-on-year basis, even as nonperforming loans continued to rise and efforts to focus new disbursements on the least-risky borrowers weighed on revenue, the poll found.

The central bank unexpectedly cut the overnight lending rate late in September, to cushion Latin America's largest economy from a global recession. The move led to a re-pricing of locally-traded bonds and notes, helping banks' profit after two straight quarters of disappointing trading-related results.

"All of them benefited from the mark-to-market on the fixed-rate securities portfolio, with Bradesco probably the best positioned, followed by Banco Santander Brasil and Itau Unibanco," Credit Suisse Group analysts Marcelo Telles and Victor Schabbel wrote in a report this week.

While third-quarter results are unlikely to trigger significant swings in banking stocks, they could help investors reassess their view on default and profitability trends, the outlook for loan book re-pricing and expense controls.

Loan delinquencies rose in the quarter as more individual borrowers fell behind on their payments. But, instead of boosting provisions to cover losses from bad lending, some banks opted to lend only to the most credit-worthy borrowers.

That strategy may backfire, especially if the Brazilian economy, which last year expanded at its fastest pace in a quarter century, slows further. If the central bank keeps cutting rates aggressively to revive growth, banks could see revenue suffer even more.

"We moved from having a constructive view for next year, based on expanding margins and an improving nonperforming loans cycle, to having a more cautious view based on slower growth and contracting margins," said Jason Mollin, senior financial industry analyst with Goldman Sachs Group in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's banking industry has for years ranked among the world's most profitable. Worries about a downturn have fueled an 24 percent tumble in bank shares this year, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Large Financials Index .MIBR0FNL0PUS.

A rise in delinquencies and new household surveys signaling rising interest expenses indicate that the nation's borrowers are nearing their limit for debt. In turn, cost and credit risk controls are gaining importance among investors over lending or profit growth.

Osasco, Brazil-based Banco Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA )( BBD.N ), Brazil's second-largest non-government lender, will open the earnings-reporting season on Wednesday.

Bradesco's third-quarter profit probably rose 14 percent to 2.871 billion reais ($1.64 billion) from a year earlier, according to the average estimate of nine analysts. Net income rose 3 percent from 2.79 billion reais in the second quarter.

Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time gains and charges, probably jumped 14 percent to 2.879 billion reais from a year ago and 1.9 percent on a sequential basis.

Banco Santander Brasil ( SANB11.SA ), the Brazilian unit of Spain's largest bank, will probably report on Thursday that profit tumbled 22 percent to 1.422 billion reais from a year earlier, impacted by still-high operating expenses.

The average forecast of ten analysts also predicts a jump in Santander Brasil's ratio of nonperforming loans of about 0.2 percentage points. Loan growth will likely expand above the market's, mainly helped by a tumble in the Brazilian real that lifted the value of foreign currency-denominated credit.

Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA )( ITUB.N ), Brazil's No. 1 private sector bank, probably posted a 20 percent gain in profit to 3.620 billion reais from a year earlier, the average estimate of nine analysts found. The bank reports earnings on Nov. 1.

Fee income gained on a year-on-year basis, while management scaled down provisions in anticipation of a possible improvement. Chief Executive Roberto Setubal, who in the prior quarter imposed tougher cost-cutting goals, likely kept operating expenses under control, the poll found.

Recurring net income likely jumped 16 percent from a year earlier, helped by the sale of a 150 million real stake in Cetip ( CTIP3.SA ), Latin America's largest clearing house.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's biggest lender by assets, probably saw net income up 1.8 percent to 2.672 billion reais in the quarter. Defaults likely rose from a very low level, which should drive provisioning expenses substantially upward and hamper profit.

The Brasilia-based bank will report earnings on Nov. 3.

Below are the forecasts for Bradesco, Itau Unibanco, Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil in reais: =============================================================== BANK NET INCOME RECURRENT NET INCOME =============================================================== BANCO DO BRASIL 2.672 bln 2.641 bln (y/y change) + 1.8 pct + 2.4 pct =============================================================== BANCO BRADESCO 2.871 bln 2.879 bln (y/y change) + 14 pct + 14 pct =============================================================== ITAU UNIBANCO 3.620 bln 3.669 bln (y/y change) + 20 pct + 16 pct =============================================================== SANTANDER BRASIL 1.422 bln N.A. (y/y change) - 22 pct N.A. =============================================================== ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)