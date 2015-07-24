By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian banks are
increasingly reluctant to lend to small- and mid-sized firms as
manufacturing and retail trade shrink, which will likely feed
through to what looks like the nation's worst recession in 25
years.
Large and mid-sized banks alike are shunning loan requests
from small companies on concerns sluggish revenue could lead to
defaults, bank executives say. Disbursements have ground to a
halt at banks that traditionally work in the segment, like Banco
Daycoval SA and Banco do Brasil SA.
Signs of a sharp erosion in the quality of loans have
appeared in recent months. Bounced checks, as well as unpaid
bills and loan delinquencies, hit their highest levels in six
years, credit research company Serasa Experian said this month.
While the central bank does not produce small company loan
data, lending in segments they often tap, such as discounted
receivables and trade bills, expanded 4 percent in the 12 months
ending in May, below the system's 10 percent loan book growth.
Daycoval is unlikely to funnel a recent $200 million credit
facility into lending for smaller firms, said Ricardo Gelbaum,
the bank's head of investor relations.
"We're not growing in that segment at all," Gelbaum said in
an interview.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's largest
bank by market value, grew its loan book in the segment by only
1.7 percent in the first quarter.
The situation underscores how banks in Brazil are preparing
for a jump in non-performing loans and the shutdown of thousands
of small firms. Private-sector lenders have put the brakes on
loan disbursements and begun to build large capital buffers
since the economy started to show signs of deterioration in
2012.
State lenders are following suit. Disbursements for risky
segments like small- and mid-sized enterprise credit is
shrinking at Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by
assets, and Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage
lender.
The dearth of credit is putting many of those businesses
near insolvency. Simpi, a group representing small enterprises
in São Paulo state, Brazil's most populous, forecast that as
many as 40,000 small businesses could close within three months.
Many of them are falling behind on taxes in order to be able
to service their debts, said Hiroyuki Sato, an executive at
Abimaq, the group that represents Brazil's machinery producers.
