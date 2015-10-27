SAO PAULO Oct 27 The risk that Brazilian
companies face trouble rolling over or repaying their
liabilities is on the rise, as they struggle with a record debt
burden, the worst recession in a quarter century and a slumping
currency, Credit Suisse Securities analysts said on Tuesday.
At the end of June, a survey of around 1,000 companies in
Latin America's largest economy had debt equivalent to 3.1 times
12-month trailing operational earnings, with leverage being more
widespread than previously thought, Credit Suisse analysts led
by Marcelo Telles said in a client note.
The companies surveyed set aside an average of 1.6 times
annual earnings for interest payments, which the analysts
considered low. With operational performance sagging and
expectations that borrowing costs will remain high, leverage
indicators could possibly deteriorate over the next 18 months,
the note said.
The report is the latest pointing to the risk that the
eroding quality of corporate loan books poses to Brazil's
largest listed lenders. Farming, industrial and services
companies have ramped up their borrowing substantially since
2009, encouraged by a glut of subsidized government credit, low
global interest rates and declining capital markets activity.
In light of the current recession, the analysts said that
leverage ratios for the sample could rise above their base case
of 3 times earnings for this year and 3.4 times for next,
excluding debt owed by state-controlled oil producer Petróelo
Brasileiro SA. The company is Brazil's biggest
borrower.
"Despite an improvement in their debt profile over the past
20 years and somewhat reasonable liquidity ratios, operating
margin compression and higher financing costs have led to an
ongoing increase in refinancing risk," Telles wrote. "Brazil's
poor economic performance is taking a toll on corporate
profitability, with margins compressing and returns declining."
Pressure on short-term debt servicing is growing, with some
ratios indicating the weakest coverage position for the
country's companies since 2002, the note showed.
The sample had aggregate gross debt of 1.6 trillion reais
($435 billion).
($1 = 3.9147 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)