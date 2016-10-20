SAO PAULO Oct 20 A cash crunch affecting
Brazilian states is unlikely to have a long-lasting impact on
bank loan books with exposure to payroll-deductible credit,
underscoring their resilience to an adverse economic backdrop in
Latin America's largest economy, Moody's Investors Service said
on Thursday.
A wave of delays in salary payments among several Brazilian
states has triggered additional payroll lending risks and higher
credit costs for lenders, a team of Moody's analysts led by
Farooq Khan said in a report.
While the state cash shortfalls may continue, payment delays
will ease in coming months, limiting the negative impact on
banks, the analysts said.
In recent months, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio
Grande do Sul, Brazil's second-, third- and fourth-wealthiest
states, have put off salary payments to civil servants amid a
slump in revenue stemming from the nation's harshest recession
in eight decades and weak commodity prices.
Still, the risk related to unstable payrolls at those states
remains manageable, Khan wrote.
Rising early delinquencies have yet to translate into
significantly higher 90-day defaults among payroll lenders, the
report said. Payroll lending is considered a low-risk credit
segment, in which narrower spreads are charged to borrowers
since the probability of default tends to be significantly lower
than in unsecured lending.
Brazil's largest banks dominate the state payroll-deductible
lending market, although exposures remain a modest share of
their total loan books. Payroll loans, formally created in
September 2003 by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,
charge lower borrowing costs than traditional loans because
monthly installments are deducted from the borrower's paycheck.
While banks have actively targeted state employees for
payroll loans, they now face previously unforeseen risks, as the
declining payment capacity of state employers comes at a time
when household indebtedness and inflation remain high.
Together, Brazil's top five lenders control about 80 percent
of the payroll-deductible lending market.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's No. 1
private-sector lender, should become the country's largest
payroll lender when it completes the announced purchase of the
40 percent it did not own of a payroll-loan joint venture with
mid-sized rival Banco BMG SA. The deal was announced on Sept.
29.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)