SAO PAULO Oct 2 Moody's Investors Service
lowered its rating outlook for Brazil's banks to "negative" from
"stable" on Thursday as a sagging economy makes it increasingly
difficult for lenders to extend credit, control loan defaults
and boost profitability.
The lowered outlook, which in this case describes Moody's
view of a sector, came as persistently high inflation, a cooling
labor market and declining business confidence hamper both
demand for credit and banking earnings, a team of Moody's
analysts led by Ceres Lisboa said in a report.
Despite ample liquidity and smaller funding needs, Lisboa
said low growth could compromise the ability of Brazil's banking
system to generate profits and bolster capital. The report noted
that robust capital should allow banks in Latin America's
largest economy to absorb losses even in the event of financial
stress, however.
Thursday decision by the ratings agency highlights the risks
facing Brazil's next president, as four years of sluggish
economic expansion and a dramatic slump in investor confidence
threaten to impair a decade of economic and social gains.
According to Moody's, active state intervention in the
economy is one of the factors hurting investment.
"The country's diverging fiscal and monetary policies and
the upcoming election have fueled even more uncertainty among
investors, which will weigh further on the banks' ability to
generate capital," Lisboa said.
Brazilians will cast ballots in the country's presidential
election on Sunday. Speculation last month that President Dilma
Rousseff could lose to a more business-friendly candidate
triggered a market rally, especially in banking stocks. But that
rally has fizzled since Rousseff overtook rivals in recent
polls.
Moody's published a note last year warning about the risks
stemming from rapidly growing balance sheets at state-run
lenders.
The country's banking system has "bifurcated," according to
Moody's, with government banks pursuing aggressive growth while
private-sector banks turn more prudent. Lisboa said state-run
banks have only recently started to pull back on loan growth.
"Still, given the high proportion of riskier loans, their
provisioning costs will be higher than for private lenders,"
Thursday's report said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)