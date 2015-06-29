SAO PAULO, June 29 The rapid deterioration of
Brazil's labor market this year will lead to a rise in
non-performing loans for some Brazilian mid-sized retail
lenders, a situation that could impact their debt ratings,
Moody's Investors Service said in a Monday report.
Among the retail lenders that could be most negatively
affected with rising urban unemployment, Moody's listed Banco
Pan SA, Banco Votorantim SA and Banco Mercantil do
Brasil SA, which have between 60 percent and 75
percent of their lending portfolios linked to household credit.
"These banks already have poor profitability, which has
weakened their capacity to generate capital and leaves them more
vulnerable to a rise in loan delinquencies," said Thiago
Scarelli, the Moody's analyst who signed the report.
According to Scarelli, Brazil's top private-sector banks are
prepared to manage an uptick in non-performing loans despite
their exposure to the segment. Their three-year strategy to shun
market share growth since the economy began to slowly
deteriorate in late 2012 also meant they built large capital
buffers, the report added.
The nation's unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in May
from 4.3 percent in December, while inflation-adjusted average
wages lost 7.9 percent of their purchasing power since November,
statistics agency IBGE said last week. Both trends have sharply
accelerated since April.
The souring of Brazil's job market marks an end to a decade
of cumulative gains in employment, wages and social security
coverage for millions of Brazilians.
Over the same period, credit doubled to about 56 percent of
gross domestic product, driven by low-income and middle class
families borrowing more on the back of a strong job market.
Signs of a sharp erosion in the quality of loans and other
banking assets have appeared in recent months. Corporate
defaults including bank delinquencies and unpaid utility bills
jumped 10.4 percent in May on an annual basis, credit research
company Serasa Experian said on Monday.
Banco Pan, which is rated "Ba2" by Moody's, rose 0.7 percent
to 1.50 reais in early Monday trading. Shares of Mercantil,
which has a "B2" rating, were unchanged at 4.20 reais.
Votorantim is rated "Baa3," the lowest investment-grade
rating under Moody's scale.
The three banks are under a negative outlook, which means
their ratings could be slashed within 12 months to 18 months.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)