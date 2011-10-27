* Banks dismiss fears over rising defaults, slowdown

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander Brasil are telling investors not to worry about a recent spike in Brazilian loan defaults, but heavy provisioning is sending a different message.

Santander Brasil, the largest foreign lender in Brazil, boosted provisions 18 percent in the third quarter from the prior period even after overdue loans remained stable. Chief Executive Officer Marcial Portela said on Thursday that defaults probably would stay flat through year-end.

Likewise, Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), the nation's third-largest bank, set aside an additional 1 billion reais ($578 million) for potential credit-related losses despite telling investors that asset quality, as measured by the impact of loan delinquencies on the value of its loan book, would not deteriorate significantly.

"The scenario is challenging, but we believe that we can navigate through it without any serious disruption," Bradesco Chief Financial Officer Domingos de Abreu said on a conference call.

Santander's decision to write down an undisclosed amount of overdue loans and Bradesco's heavy provisioning call into question the executives' relatively cool assessment of future trends in the industry.

A recent uptick in loan defaults has sparked declines in local bank shares this year and flashes warning signs over Brazil's eight-year credit binge as Latin America's largest economy slows and stubbornly high inflation erodes workers' income.

Increased delinquencies and new household surveys signaling growing interest expenses indicate that the nation's borrowers could be nearing their limit for debt.

TO RISK OR NOT TO RISK?

The question is how banks plan to respond to such a scenario, and whether they are eager to gain some market share as rivals adopt a more cautious stance to protect asset quality.

To win investor confidence, both Bradesco and Santander Brasil are moving to balance cost and credit risk controls with less-ambitious loan growth goals.

For its part, Santander sees its average default ratio remaining stable at around 6.7 percent of outstanding loans recorded at the end of September.

That could provide the lender with additional firepower to win new clients.

Bradesco is reassessing the way it analyzes credit risk to expand its loan book by at least 15 percent next year, Abreu said.

Santander's Brazilian depositary receipts (SANB11.SA) were up nearly 7 percent at 16.00 reais in afternoon trading after the bank released stronger-than-expected third-quarter results earlier in the day.

Bradesco's preferred shares rose 5.3 percent to 32.10 reais.

Both Bradesco and Santander expect to grow from within during coming months, executives said, signaling that their views about the recent slowdown are not too pessimistic.

Portela expects Santander Brasil's growth in operational expenses to gain momentum this quarter and expand at double-digit rates over the next 12 months.

Bradesco's operational expenses will remain "under pressure" as the company tries to expand in wealthy Brazilian states like Rio de Janeiro, Abreu said.

But growing in such uncertain times could backfire in coming quarters, analysts said.

If Santander is aggressive in trying to capture new clients and increase its loan book, that could increase "the risk of additional asset quality deterioration next year in a lower growth scenario," said Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles. ($1=1.73 reais)