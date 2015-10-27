By Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Brazil's steep economic recession and fallout from a massive corruption scandal at state firms probably hammered bank earnings in the third quarter as defaults and loan-loss provisions kept rising, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Unlike prior quarters, high borrowing costs and robust fee income failed to fully offset the impact of increased provisioning and weak loan demand, the poll of seven analysts found. To bolster profitability, banks will need to further rein in costs and market-related risks, analysts polled said. Default ratios at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA rose for another quarter, averaging 3.2 percent of outstanding loans. Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc expect defaults to peak next year, weighing down earnings through early 2018. Average third-quarter recurring net income, a measure of profit before one-off items, probably fell 4.7 percent on an quarterly basis - the first such decline since the second quarter of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. On an annual basis, average profit grew 6.4 percent, the slowest pace in two years. In recent weeks, soaring bankruptcy requests and a slumping currency reinforced signs of a weak business climate for banks in Latin America's largest economy. With unemployment climbing and economic activity faltering, results will be closely watched for share impact as well as the industry's outlook. "The focus in the quarter will certainly be asset quality and provisions, in our view," said HSBC Securities analyst Carlos López-Gómez. Consumer defaults jumped along with those by small and mid-sized companies last quarter, countering banks' ability to reprice their loans. Meanwhile, banks are bracing for more trouble in their larger corporate loan portfolios. To protect their balance sheets from delinquencies, lenders probably booked a one-time gain from deferred tax assets that was funneled into loan loss reserves. However, it is unclear whether what the banks set aside in the quarter will cover the losses or if further provisioning will be needed, analysts said. Loan-loss provisions at the four banks rose an average 6.9 percent from the prior quarter, and 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the poll showed. Analysts are predicting flagging loan book growth of about 1.7 percent in the quarter. Return on equity, or ROE, likely slipped further from a six-year high reached earlier this year, while expenses rose slightly below annual inflation for the sixth time in seven quarters. Bradesco and Santander Brasil kick off the earnings season for Brazilian banks on Thursday. Itaú follows on Nov. 3, while Banco do Brasil announces earnings on Nov 12. The following table shows average combined poll forecasts: THIRD-QUARTER POLL'S COMBINED AVERAGES BRAZIL BANKS Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2014 Recurring Profit 3.657 bln 3.838 bln 3.439 bln reais reais reais Change -4.7 pct 6.4 pct Recurring ROE 17.0 pct 18.4 pct 18.2 pct 90-Day Default Ratio 3.2 pct 3.1 pct 3.1 pct Loan-Loss Provisions 4.225 bln 3.951 bln 3.782 bln reais reais reais Change 6.9 pct 11.7 pct ($1 = 3.9116 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian Plumb)