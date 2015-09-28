SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Loan default and unpaid
utility bills among Brazilian companies rose during the first
eight months at the fastest pace in three years, reflecting the
steepest economic recession in 25 years, soaring borrowing costs
and a slump in the currency, credit research firm Serasa
Experian said on Monday.
The so-called Serasa Experian Corporate Default Index rose
13.3 percent in the January-to-August period from a year
earlier, the biggest jump since a 14.3 percent rise three years
ago. On an annual basis, corporate delinquencies surged 16.1
percent in August from a year earlier, Serasa said.
On a monthly basis, corporate defaults fell 5.7 percent in
August versus July, Serasa said.
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over
the past couple of quarter and is slated to contract this year
and next, the first back-to-back annual contraction since the
1930s.
Households across the country are grappling with
accelerating inflation and large job losses, testing the ability
of companies and consumers to stay current on their financial
obligations, economists said.
