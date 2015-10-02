SAO PAULO Oct 2 Bank industry workers in São
Paulo, Brazil's most populous and richest state, plan to strike
for an indefinite period starting Tuesday, after rejecting a pay
proposal for the upcoming year.
The union late on Thursday shunned a proposal by the
National Banking Federation for an inflation-adjusted salary
increase of 5.5 percent. The union sought a raise north of 16
percent.
The federation, also known as Fenaban, proposed larger
profit-sharing, though that was rejected by the union. Usually
banks and unions tussle over future pay raises at this time
every year, with short-lived strikes that fail to disrupt
services.
Banks are slated to post record earnings this year, partly
because of efforts to streamline their operations in the wake of
the steepest recession in a quarter century.
Workers are demanding that those efforts, which have
resulted in the early retirement or dismissal of thousands of
employees this year, be stopped.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)