SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazilian bank workers plan to
go on strike for an indefinite period starting on Tuesday after
rejecting a pay proposal for the upcoming year.
Leaders from the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo,
Osasco e Região, the nation's biggest banking industry union,
shunned a proposal by the National Banking Federation for an
inflation-adjusted salary increase of 5.5 percent. The union
sought a raise of 16 percent, an annual recurring bonus
equivalent to a monthly salary and other benefits.
The banking federation, which is known as Fenaban, had
proposed larger profit-sharing than in negotiations last year,
but the offer fell short of union demands. Usually banks and
unions tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed
by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services.
The decision by the São Paulo union was backed by peers in
other regions, according to a statement.
Banks are slated to post record earnings this year amid
efforts to streamline their operations in the wake of the
nation's steepest recession in a quarter-century. Workers want
banks to cease those efforts, which have resulted in thousands
of early retirements or dismissals over the past year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)