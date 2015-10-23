SAO PAULO Oct 23 The group representing
Brazil's commercial banks on Friday sweetened a proposal for an
increase in salaries, benefits and bonuses for industry workers,
who have been on strike for almost a month.
Fenaban, as the group is known, presented to representatives
of unions a 10 percent pay raise and a 14 percent increase in
food vouchers for the upcoming year, according to a statement.
This is Fenaban's third proposal since Sept. 25, when workers
decided to go on strike.
Unions want a raise of 16 percent, an annual recurring bonus
equivalent to a monthly salary and other benefits.
