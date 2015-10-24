SAO PAULO Oct 24 Union leaders are recommending
that Brazil's biggest banking industry union approve the latest
pay offer from banks at a worker assembly on Monday, suggesting
a disruptive three-week strike could be coming to an end.
The Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região,
the industry union covering Brazil's biggest city and financial
hub, will meet to consider a sweetened proposal on Friday from
the National Banking Federation, or Fenaban.
The union has rejected previous offers out of hand, leading
to Brazil's most disruptive banking strike in years, which has
stretched well beyond the short-lived demonstrations that
usually mark annual wage talks.
The new offer includes a 10 percent pay raise and a 14
percent increase in food vouchers for the upcoming year, which
union leaders touted as a breakthrough. Consumer prices have
risen nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, even as the
Brazilian economy slipped into its worst recession in 25 years.
"This was a victory for workers because the banks wanted an
adjustment below inflation. We had a robust strike, with the
mobilization and unity of bankers across the country," said
Juvandia Moreira, head of the Sao Paulo union, in a written
statement on Saturday.
National union leaders approve of the latest proposal, the
statement added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)