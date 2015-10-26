SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazil's biggest banking
industry union decided to accept a pay raise and end a
three-week-old strike on Monday, halting one of the sector's
most disruptive walkouts in years.
The Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região,
the union covering Brazil's biggest city and financial hub,
agreed to a 10 percent pay raise and 14 percent increase in food
vouchers for the upcoming year, it said in a statement.
Consumer prices have risen nearly 10 percent in the past 12
months, even as the Brazilian economy slips into what is
expected to be the first two-year recession since the 1930s.
