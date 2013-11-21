Nov 21 (Reuters) -: * Erste Bank : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises price

target to 32 euros from 24 euros * Raiffeisen Bank : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises

price taget to 33 euros from 24 euros For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE