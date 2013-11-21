BRIEF-Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
Nov 21 (Reuters) -: * Erste Bank : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises price
target to 32 euros from 24 euros * Raiffeisen Bank : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises
* Raiffeisen Bank : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises
price taget to 33 euros from 24 euros
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Preformed Line Products announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016