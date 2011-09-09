LONDON, Sept 9 Top British banks are set to have to hold a substantial layer of debt that can absorb losses, on top of higher core capital, in an effort to safeguard taxpayers from future bailouts.

Some in the industry expect the extra debt buffers, that will convert into equity if a bank hits trouble, to be as much as 7 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) under the recommendations of the UK's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), which is due to report on Monday.

The ICB is set to recommend banks hold 10 percent core capital as well as the loss-absorbing debt buffer to cushion their retail banking. Under new global capital rules, the world's biggest banks will need to hold core capital of around 9.5 percent, plus an extra 3.5 percent of loss-absorbing debt.

Britain will not be alone in "gold-plating" the requirements. Switzerland has told its big banks to hold 10 percent core capital and an extra 9 percent cushion on top.

The ICB's central proposal is to force banks to shield their UK retail banking from investment bank units, and require a minimum 10 percent core capital for this UK retail banking "ring-fence". This needs to be backed up by "genuinely loss-absorbent debt", the ICB said in its interim report in May.

Exactly what kind of debt that is has yet to be defined.

It could be so-called contingent capital -- debt that converts into equity or takes a write-down at a trigger point, to bolster capital when a bank is under stress - or "bail-inable" debt, which would recapitalise a bank by converting debt into equity in the event that a bank failed.

The ICB may not be prescriptive, leaving it to the banks and markets to design an instrument that fits the bill.

The UK retail banking ring-fence will include UK mortgages and deposits and exclude investment banking activity. But it is unclear if business loans, credit cards or trade finance will be included, and the banks themselves have sharply different views on how it should be structured.

An extra 7 percent capital cushion for UK retail operations could require the banks to hold a total of about 25 billion pounds of loss-absorbing capital, based on Reuters estimates of available data.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds could each need to hold an extra cushion of about 9 billion pounds, based on RBS's risk-weighted assets of 127 billion pounds in its UK retail and UK corporate units and Lloyds' RWA of 136 billion pounds in its retail and commercial units.

All the UK banks already hold core capital of more than 10 percent, and hold additional capital that could meet some of the demands of the ICB report. Barclays and RBS, for example, have core equity of 11 percent and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.5 percent.

The demands could mean British banks explore ways of raising much-debated but still rare forms of convertible debt, such as contingent capital, or CoCos, for which there is not yet an established market.

UK regulators have appeared lukewarm on the use of such instruments, which are largely untested and some fear could increase risks when the bank nears a "trigger" point.

Some variants being pushed by regulators include features that would allow the regulators themselves to step in at their discretion if they thought a bank was in trouble.

"That would not be a format many would look favourably on, as people prefer publicly available information and trigger points," said one investor.

Talks were taking place with banks over various deal structures and there were indications of "definite appetite" for these types of bonds, he said.

Barclays reckons any extra buffer could be easily met by bailing in subordinated and senior unsecured debt, which would provide "a very large pool of emergency capital that would be sufficient in any crisis scenario."

A bail-in of all of that debt would leave Barclays, RBS and Lloyds with core capital ratios of 27-37 percent even if they suffered a 40 billion pound loss, according to estimates in Barclays' response to the ICB's interim report.

The ICB's stance on capital will add to the costs of its reforms, as banks would have to pay higher interest rates on any contingent capital or on debt with the risk of "bail-in" than they pay on the less risky forms of debt with which they normally fund themselves.

Switzerland's Credit Suisse paid interest of between 7.5 percent and 9 percent on CoCos it has issued.

That is a major step up on the senior debt funding costs at Barclays, RBS and Lloyds which averaged between 2.78 percent and 3.20 percent from 2008 to 2010, according to a JP Morgan study.

And it could add to the drag banks face from higher costs to fund their operations outside the retail ring-fence. (Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)