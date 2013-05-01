LONDON May 1 Britain's top banking regulator
defended his tough rules, saying strong capital buffers were a
pre-condition for keeping the economy supplied with credit.
Andrew Bailey was speaking after the UK government urged the
Bank of England's risk watchdog, on which Bailey sits, to ensure
regulation does not impede recovery.
Banks complain it is difficult for them to keep lending to
businesses and households when the BoE's Prudential Regulation
Authority, headed by Bailey, is asking them to plug a 25 billion
pound capital hole by year-end.
"We see evidence today of better capitalised banks tending
to see more rapid growth in lending," Bailey told a dinner at
the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Edinburgh.
Balance sheet strength is a necessary pre-condition of
stronger lending to the economy as a whole, he said.
"At present the Bank of England is pursuing two important
objectives: seeking to increase the resilience of the UK banking
system and supporting the creation of credit in the UK economy."
Last week the central bank retooled its Funding for Lending
Scheme designed to improve the supply of credit to the economy.
"We cannot say that this will conclusively deal with the
question of whether the problem is a lack of loan supply or
demand, but we can say that we have used our toolkit to create a
big incentive for banks to lend to small firms," Bailey said.
It will also require a "very strong culture" for regulators
to rein in banks to keep the financial system stable when the
good times return.
"The record of the past indicates that the temptation to
'let the good times roll' is deeply embedded in the political
economy of regulation," Bailey said.