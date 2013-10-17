LONDON Oct 17 Banks from China and elsewhere
outside Europe can open branches rather than more tightly
supervised subsidiaries in London as long as they show banks can
be wound-up if they hit trouble, a top UK regulator said on
Thursday.
The move signals a significant shift in policy, aimed at
promoting the benefits of free trade, Prudential Regulation
Authority Chief Executive and BoE deputy governor Andrew Bailey
said on Thursday.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday
the PRA would start talks with Chinese banks seeking to set up
wholesale banking branches in what could represent an easing of
regulations imposed after the financial crisis.
The PRA, part of the Bank of England, was later asked by a
senior UK lawmaker if it has been put under pressure to relax
the rules for Chinese banks.
Bailey said that real progress has been made in tools to
wind down failed banks in an orderly way and ensure customers'
money is kept safe.
This meant it was reasonable to start to take steps towards
planning for a safe resumption of the growth of cross-border
banking in ways that were discouraged in the past, he said.
"Earlier this week, it was announced that the PRA will be
prepared to see Chinese banks open branches here... it should be
clear that this is not a special arrangement for China, rather
it is part of a broader policy," Bailey told a British Bankers'
Association conference.
Chinese banks were reported to have complained last year
that rules imposing tight standards on capital and liquidity
made it hard to operate in Britain, prompting them to move much
of their business to Luxembourg.
Since the financial crisis, Britain has required most
overseas banks set up their UK operations as subsidiaries rather
than branches, thereby providing greater protection for
depositors and taxpayers.
Subsidiaries have to comply with tight standards on capital
and liquidity, while branches are treated as extensions of the
overseas bank, leaving the UK regulator with limited control.
Cross-border banking has become fragmented since the 2007-09
financial crisis as regulators want to avoid having to use
taxpayer money to shore up lenders again.
This has led to a lack of trust among regulators, prompting
them to force foreign as well as domestic banks to hold more
capital locally.
Bailey said given the advances in bank resolution, "we
should not design the world as if fragmentation and
balkanisation are inevitably always likely to be with us."
He will expect "very clear and credible" assurances from
parents of banks that want to open branches in Britain under the
new policy.
"It limits the range of activities that branches can
undertake, but not I think in ways that undermine the ability of
such branches to undertake safer forms of wholesale banking,
which is the preference of most banks in that position," Bailey
said.
"And, let me reiterate that it is a general policy, not a
China policy, and it is consistent with promoting the benefits
of an open world economy."