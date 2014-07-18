LONDON, July 18Britain's big banks could be broken up after the country's new competition watchdog said it plans to launch an investigation into services for small business customers and personal current accounts. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday there was a lack of competition among banks to meet the needs of personal consumers or small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The CMA said Britain's big four banks (including TSB, which was part of Lloyds last year) held 77 percent of the 65 million personal current accounts in Britain in 2013 and had 85 percent of the 3.5 million business current accounts. Below are details of the approximate market share of Britain's biggest banks and branch numbers. BANK BRANCHES CURRENT SMALL ACCOUNT BUSINESS MARKET MARKET SHARE SHARE (PCT) (PCT) LLOYDS BANKING 2,253 25-27 20-24 GROUP RBS 1,900 17-18 21-25 (EXCLUDING WILLIAMS & GLYN) BARCLAYS 1,577 17-18 18-21 HSBC 1,144 12 16-19 SANTANDER 1,034 10 6 NATIONWIDE 700 6 N/A TSB 631 4.2 N/A CO-OP 324 2 1-2 WILLIAMS & GLYN 315 2 5 Sources: CMA, Individual banks, BBA (Compiled by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Pravin Char)