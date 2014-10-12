* More than 60 people could be needed for board roles
* Senior bank executives personally liable under new rules
* Small pool of experienced bankers to draw from
* Potential conflicts of interest for directors of retail
units
By Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins
LONDON/DUBLIN, Oct 12 Britain's major lenders
may find it hard to hire dozens of directors that are required
as part of a radical reshape of the industry aimed at protecting
it from future investment bank crashes.
Britain wants banks such as HSBC, Barclays
and the UK arm of Spain's Santander to ring fence their
retail units from their wholesale operations, including creating
a separate board for their retail divisions that would be
independent of the parent group.
But the banks may struggle to fill these boards because the
directors will be more exposed if things go wrong, particularly
under new rules which will make it easier for the regulator to
hold senior bankers to account for misconduct, including the
threat of jail for reckless decisions that cause a bank to fail.
"I think it may be hard to find directors for these ring
fenced banks," said Simon Gleeson, a partner at UK law firm
Clifford Chance. "You're practically volunteering for the role
of scapegoat."
"It almost feels as if the ring fenced bank is going to
operate on a kind of strict liability level because having been
set up to be failsafe, if it does fail, regulators, politicians
and others will be very, very incensed."
Investment banks are viewed as riskier because they make bets
on markets but retail banks are also sources of instability.
Many of the banks that got into trouble during the global
financial crisis were retail banks that provided loans to
finance home purchases such as Britain's HBOS, which was taken
over by Lloyds.
Britain wants to make directors more accountable and
responsible for their actions, aiming to prevent a repeat of the
2007-09 financial crisis when taxpayers spent tens of billions
of pounds bailing out major banks whose directors walked away
with their pensions intact.
The threat of prison will be remote and tougher rules are
necessary, bankers and headhunters admit, but it will add
another reason to avoid bank boards, already shunned by some
qualified candidates because of the increased workload and
complexity of being a financial services sector director
following the crash.
"We should be under no illusions: finding enough people with
the appropriate experience, who are not tainted by the financial
crisis, and who are willing to take on the extra responsibility
and culpability placed on them by the senior manager regime will
be challenging," said Omar Ali, head of UK banking and capital
markets for consultancy EY.
This week two board members of HSBC's UK unit were preparing
to quit, partly because of concern about regulation, a person
familiar with the matter said.
TOBACCO AND BANKS
Any bank with 25 billion pounds of UK deposits will need to
set up a ring-fenced unit by 2019 and will have to submit
preliminary plans to the Bank of England by January 6 of next
year.
At present, six firms would need to do so: HSBC, Lloyds
Banking Group, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Santander UK and the Co-operative Bank.
Another batch of lenders have deposits of almost 25 billion
pounds and could be above that level by 2019, including TSB
, Virgin Money, National Australia Bank's UK
operations, and Williams & Glyn, a business being spun out from
RBS.
Some, like TSB, may be pure retail banks so will not have to
set up a separate ring-fenced structure.
That could leave seven or eight ring-fenced banks, each with
a board of 8-12 people, industry sources said, meaning that more
than 60 people could be needed to fill the positions, including
40 non-executives.
The expected surge in demand for directors comes at a time
when there has already been increased calls for directors with
financial experience as several new banks have set up in Britain
and international banks have been trying to improve the quality
of their UK boards.
The breadth and depth of the financial crisis mean there is
a limited number of experienced people, untainted by the
misdeeds of the past, who banks can call upon.
"They need to find more people to do this at a time when
some people think the risk/reward has tilted against non-execs,
so you may find a situation where supply has gone down at a time
that demand has gone up," said Clifford Smout, Deloitte's
co-head for regulatory strategy in Europe.
Widening the pool to people outside of financial services
can also be problematic. Non-executive directors of banks
typically have to devote one day a week to the role compared to
an average of around 25 days a year before the crisis and that's
assuming they are willing to enter an industry which in Europe
is still a lightening rod for public criticism.
"Any executive I sit down with who is shifting into
non-executive roles will typically open the conversation by
saying, 'I will join the board of any industry unless it's
tobacco, defense or financial services'," said one London-based
headhunter.
Bank non-executives could be paid more, or have contracts
specifying their responsibilities and with indemnities to cover
problems in areas outside their reach, headhunters said.
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
Sitting on the board of a ring-fenced retail bank will also
open the director to conflicts of interest between their
obligations to the ring-fenced bank and the wider group.
The idea of shielding the retail bank from the rest of the
group is to ensure that it is not treated like the company piggy
bank, its deposits plundered to support risky market bets.
But a situation could arise where it makes sense for the
good of the overall business if funds or funding or capital is
transferred from the ring-fenced bank to another ailing part of
the group.
The directors are then faced with a conflict between their
obligations to the regulator under the ring-fencing rules and
their obligations to shareholders under English corporate law.
"You have got a set of rules coming in which can never
satisfactorily resolve that conflict of interest," said Bob
Penn, a partner at Allen & Overy, a London law firm.
"This will embed a very conservative, possibly overly
cautious approach on the part of management dealing with the
wider world because they have to look over their shoulders on
every decision."
So far, the Bank of England appears to be leaving it to the
banks to solve any conflicts, noting in its consultation paper
this week that the ring-fenced banks must set out, "arrangements
to identify and manage" any such potential friction.
But it remains to be seen how constrictive the Bank of
England's rules will be. Many issues still need to be clarified,
including how much capital the ring-fenced bank needs to hold
and how far it can share technology and other assets with the
rest of the group.
(Editing by Anna Willard)