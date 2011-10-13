LONDON Oct 13 Banks in London are braced for a possible tightening up of executive committee practices as the UK regulator steps up scrutiny of internal risk management and decision making in a bid to ensure the future stability of the financial system.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has demanded one-off access to top-level committees for spot checks to allow it to compare industry practices, bankers told Reuters.

These could even trigger industry-wide letters, identifying the FSA's concerns and how it wants banks to work in future.

"I know they're doing a range of banks, so I wouldn't be surprised to see something like a Dear CEO letter," said one banker, who declined to be named. "But I think, with individual banks, it wouldn't surprise me at all if they were (already) going back and saying what was and wasn't working well."

The FSA has written four open letters to the chief executives of the financial industry this year, although these are usually triggered by industry-wide concerns. The most recent such letter, written in June, identified "significant, widespread failings" after a wealth management review.

FSA officials have recently monitored executive committee meetings at least two large U.S. banks in London, a third said it expected to be visited imminently. The banks all declined to be named.

An FSA spokesman, however, played down the suggestion of any public announcement attached to this latest round of so-called "intrusive" regulation of top banks.

"The FSA has stepped up supervision of major firms -- and this is another aspect of that supervision," he said.

FRESH INTRUSION

The FSA, lambasted for failing to halt excessive risk-taking that sparked the 2008 credit crisis, announced a new intrusive regulatory approach in 2009 to police bank governance models, the competency of key executives and monitor banks' cultures.

The regulator already vets top appointments, scrutinises strategy and has curbed bonus payouts in an effort to protect the UK financial system from another bout of by ensuring responsible behaviour in an industry that received billions of pounds of taxpayer bailouts.

FSA Chief Executive Hector Sants, who will continue to oversee the industry as head of the new Prudential Regulation Authority when the FSA is disbanded in 2013, has swung the spotlight on banks that could pose a major risk to the UK financial system.

Bankers said FSA officials merely monitored high-level meetings, taking notes quietly. And they stressed it was unlikely to be routine practice -- or it risked compromising the openness and effectiveness of committees.

"If your objective -- which I think it is at the FSA -- is to understand whether the right people are involved, whether they're using the right information, whether the process is robust in terms of challenge to discussion and detail - I don't think you need to attend multiple meetings.

"One meeting is an indicator as to how these meetings function," noted one.

Others said it felt like a departure from previous FSA interventions, with one adding that any hint that this could become a regular event could risk shifting the onus of responsibility of decision-making onto the regulator.

But although the move to shadow meetings is considered by many to be more of an evolution of the FSA's so-called "intrusive" regulation of the industry, some bankers said the presence of the silent FSA witnesses was a little unnerving.

"Funnily enough, regulation will be high on the agenda," said another banker, ahead of a committee meeting attended by FSA officials. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)