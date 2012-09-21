* Barclays calls for new register to oversee standards
* FSA wants powers to ban staff temporarily
* Virgin wants full split of retail, investment bank arms
* Proposals part of inquiry into standards in banking
By Huw Jones and Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain needs more power to ban
rogue bankers and should set up a new body to oversee a
stringent code of standards, banks and regulators said in
proposals to repair the industry's battered reputation.
Britain's financial regulator asked for more powers to root
out abuse, including the power to ban temporarily anyone in an
influential position, to help restore public trust in the
sector.
"This power would be a significant tool which would allow
the regulators to act swiftly to counter any threat to their
objectives by an approved person remaining in position pending
an appeal," the Financial Services Authority said on Friday.
Barclays, at the heart of recent criticism for lax
standards after an interest rate-rigging scandal, said Britain
should set up a new register with the power to ban bankers if
they fell short of standards.
A Chartered Institute of Bankers would promote improved
standards and oversee a register for staff, who could be struck
off, Barclays said in its submission to the Parliamentary
Commission on Banking Standards.
Virgin Money, which last year bought former nationalised
lender Northern Rock, said there was "a strong case" to force a
full split of retail and investment banking businesses.
The submissions were released at the start of a three-month
inquiry by lawmakers into banking standards following a string
of scandals, including Libor rigging at Barclays and the
mis-selling of millions of insurance policies across the
country.
Banks are battling to win back public confidence after
reckless lending led to the 2007-08 financial crisis - which saw
taxpayers bail out several lenders. Recent mis-selling scandals
have intensified calls for the government to act.
"TRUST HAS BROKEN DOWN"
There were few specific proposals in the 492 pages submitted
to the inquiry, although banks, regulators, unions and other
parties all said there was a need to act.
"Trust has broken down, not only in banks but also in
bankers," said Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest
retail bank. "Fixing that requires a shift in the tone from the
top - a shift in values and culture."
A number of the industry's ills were caused by an obsession
with short-term financial performance, a war for talent that
drove up pay and bonuses, and regulators relying too much on the
market, Lloyds submission said.
It also called on the Commission to examine the existing
approach to professional standards.
Hermes Equity Ownership Services, an investor advisory
group, slammed the industry's failure to exclude those
individuals who fail to live up to expected standards.
Trade union Unite called for an overhaul of the pay system
and said it would support the future prosecution of individuals
identified for any failure in corporate responsibility.
"It was not just a few bad apples in the trading room floors
of the banks that went unnoticed, but fundamental failing in the
boardroom with those in positions of influence displaying a
staggering lack of competence and an innate inability to accept
responsibility," Unite said.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said there was a need
to ensure criminal sanctions can be levied against individuals
whose behaviour fell well outside defined norms.
The FSA, which will be replaced by the Financial Conduct
Authority next year, said senior management could have to face
"personal consequences" if there were losses from excessive risk
taking and it wanted direct powers to refer financial markets
issues to the Competition Commission.
It also called for an extension of the three-year limit
within which the regulator must issue a warning notice against
regulated staff at banks and other financial institutions.
That and its other proposals would give the watchdog more
time to pursue lengthy fraud cases, which can involve
coordination with several overseas regulators, and to also drill
down to more junior staff.
Barclays was hit with a $450 million fine in June for
manipulating interbank lending rates and British banks face a 10
billion pound ($16 billion) bill to compensate customers
mis-sold insurance policies and also a bill to compensate small
businesses mis-sold interest rate hedging products.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards inquiry is
due to last three months and call bosses from all top banks as
well as regulators, consumer and other interest groups.
It will make legislative proposals by Dec. 18.