LONDON, April 30 British bank Lloyds is
set to announce on Tuesday that it has put more cash aside to
cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, Sky News
reported.
The state-owned bank is expected to raise its mis-selling
provision, as part of its first-quarter results announcement, by
roughly 300 million pounds ($487.16 million) more to pay out to
customers.
Lloyds' compensation fund is now set to reach 3.5 billion
pounds, the largest sum of cash allocated among the UK's
affected banks to cover compensation claims.
Last year the bank set aside a provision of 3.2 billion
pound.
Sky reported, citing market sources, that Lloyds will post a
profit for the quarter despite the new PPI provision.
Lloyds declined to comment.
Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were typically
taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover
repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs.
But they were often sold to self-employed or unemployed
people who would not have been able to claim.
Lloyds' new hit follows a fresh 300 million pound bill for
Barclays last week when it reported a rise in the
number of people making recent claims.
($1 = 0.6158 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)