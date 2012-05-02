German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15
BERLIN, Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
LONDON May 2 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to announce on Friday that it will set aside a further 125 million pound ($202.55 million) to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, Sky News reported.
The British bank is expected to bring its mis-selling provision to over 1 billion pound when it publishes its first-quarter results.
The expected announcement will take the bill for state-owned banks resulting from the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal to almost 5 billion pounds.
Rival British banks Lloyds and Barclays recently bolstered their compensation funds following a spike in the number of people making claims.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
BERLIN, Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million
* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)