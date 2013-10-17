UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Oct 17 Britain will look to sell shares in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group to private retail investors in future sales, a top Treasury official said on Thursday.
"In future sales we will look at ways in which the British public can get involved in those transactions. Because we are mending the economy the taxpayer is at last getting its money back," Danny Alexander, chief secretary to the Treasury, told the British Bankers Association's annual conference.
Britain sold a 6 percent stake in Lloyds in September at a price above what it paid for the shares in a 20.5 billion pound ($32.7 billion) bailout of the bank in 2008. The government is keen to offload its remaining 33 percent stake before the next general election in 2015.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.