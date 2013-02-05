LONDON, Feb 5 Barclays has set aside another 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to compensate customers for mis-selling two types of products, and rivals are expected to lift their provisions too. Top banks have set aside more than 12 billion pounds to compensate customers for payment protection insurance (PPI), making it Britain's biggest bank mis-selling scandal. The final bill could be more than double that, industry sources have said. Banks are also having to set aside money to compensate small companies for the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products. That bill could reach 10 billion pounds. Following are details of provisions by major banks (in millions of pounds, except HSBC in millions of dollars): PPI === BANK PROVISION PAID OUT PERCENT OF PROVISION PAID Lloyds 5,300 3,700 70 Barclays 2,600 1,600 61 RBS 1,700 1,000 59 HSBC $2,100 $1,000 48 Santander 772 N/A Nationwide 173 N/A Co-op 130 N/A INTEREST RATE HEDGING PRODUCTS (IRHP) ===================================== BANK PROVISION TOTAL PRODUCTS COMPLEX PRODUCTS Lloyds 90 c.4,500 fewer than 100 Barclays 850 c.5,000 RBS 50* c.5,000 600 HSBC $240 c.5,000 customers c.200 Santander -- fewer than 500 (*RBS has said it expects to "meaningfully" increase its provision in 2012 results) ($1 = 0.6382 pound) (Compiled by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Dan Lalor)