(Adds HSBC details, graphic, updates total provision) March 7 Britain's top four banks set aside a further 4.4 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) in the fourth quarter to compensate customers for mis-selling two types of product. Banks have provisioned more than 14 billion pounds to compensate customers for payment protection insurance (PPI), making it Britain's biggest bank mis-selling scandal. The final bill could be over 20 billion pounds, industry sources say. Banks have also set aside 2.3 billion pounds to compensate small companies for the mis-selling of interest-rate hedging products. That bill could reach 10 billion pounds. Following are details of provisions by major banks (in millions of pounds, except HSBC in millions of dollars): PPI === BANK PROVISION PAID OUT PERCENT OF PROVISION PAID Lloyds 6,800 4,344 64 Barclays 2,600 1,600 61 RBS 2,200 1,300 59 HSBC $2,397 $1,191 50 Santander 772 N/A Nationwide 173 N/A Co-op 130 N/A INTEREST-RATE HEDGING PRODUCTS (IRHP) ===================================== BANK PROVISION TOTAL PRODUCTS COMPLEX PRODUCTS Lloyds 400 c.4,500 fewer than 100 Barclays 850 c.5,000 RBS 700 c.5,000 600 HSBC $598 c.5,000 customers c.200 Santander -- fewer than 500 ($1 = 0.6643 British pounds) (Compiled by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)