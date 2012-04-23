By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 Britain is set to push back the
release of details on wide-ranging reforms of its banking sector
to June, given the complex issues around the separation of
domestic retail banking arms.
The government had planned to release a so-called white
paper setting out detail of the changes in the spring, and banks
had been told to expect it by early or mid-May.
"I would probably say June rather than May, and certainly
the first half of May is very optimistic," a Treasury spokesman
said on Monday. "There is not a set date that has been pinned
down yet because, obviously, these are really, really technical
issues."
The release had been "kicked back to June" due to those
complexities, a person at one of the big British banks said.
Banks and investors are keen for details to be finalised, as
all are going through major changes in their business models as
they struggle to improve profitability in the face of more
costly regulation.
In December, the government approved proposals to shake up
the country's banks, which will force lenders to form barriers
between retail operations and riskier investment banking arms to
protect ordinary customers better in any future crisis.
But there is uncertainty on a number of key issues, such as
how rigid the rules will be on keeping domestic retail
operations "ring-fenced", including where investment banking
services for mid-sized corporates should sit.
There are also uncertainties whether capital and liquidity
can move between businesses inside and outside the ring-fence,
and how much loss absorbing capital banks must hold.
Many of the proposals emerging from a 15-month independent
commission led by Oxford University academic John Vickers have
been opposed by banks, as the reforms could cost them up to 8
billion pounds ($13 billion) and add red tape.
Banks had until the end of March to respond to the
government's plans.
Vickers said banks should hold core capital of 10 percent,
plus a further 7-10 percent in the form of bonds that convert
into capital when a bank hits trouble.
The government backed the plan for banks to hold at least 17
percent primary loss-absorbing capital, although it said this
would only apply to British operations, and not on all of their
overseas assets, which could have hurt HSBC and
Standard Chartered particularly hard.
The government has said legislation for the changes will be
in place by 2015 and banks would have until 2019 to implement
the proposals - in line with tougher global capital and
liquidity rules for the industry.
The purpose of the reforms is to avoid a repeat of the
financial crisis, when more than 60 billion pounds of taxpayer
cash was needed to bail out two of Britain's biggest lenders -
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.
($1 = 0.6213 pound)
