LONDON Oct 17 A new standards body for British
bankers must not be "a poodle" for the industry and should
improve and monitor culture so banks can benchmark their
performance, the man tasked with setting it up said on Thursday.
Richard Lambert, the former director general of the
Confederation of British Industry, said the role of the banking
standards body will not be to punish wrongdoing, but aim to
provide "a canopy" under which standards should rise.
"It's not going to say to the bad guys you're never going to
eat lunch in this town again. That's the job of the regulator,"
Lambert said at the British Bankers' Association annual
conference.
Lambert was appointed in September by Britain's biggest
banks to design and chair a body to monitor standards, after a
series of scandals rocked confidence in the industry. A panel of
lawmakers recommended the panel be set up to help reform the
industry.
Lambert said a key measure of the body's success will be
whether it can still make a difference to the industry when the
furore over recent banking scandals dies down.
"The task will get harder in 5 or 10 years time when the
terrible events of the last few years have been forgotten and
bank leaders no longer feel quite as committed to this sort of
idea. When things are easy and the world is back to normal that
will be the test for this outfit," he said.
Lambert said he was still working on how the body will work,
but he wanted it to have an assessment panel where individual
banks would be benchmarked on issues such as training, how
familiar staff were with values, feedback from customers, or how
it dealt with whistleblowers.
The body will be funded by banks, but Lambert said it was
essential it was independent of them.
"Its independence and governance set up is crucial ... it
must not be seen as a poodle. If it's not going to be taken
seriously by the banks we might as well pack up and go home
now," he said.
Lambert said he expects to put forward proposals on how the
as yet unnamed body should operate by next summer.