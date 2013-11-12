LONDON Nov 12 The body that owns Britain's bank
stakes resisted proposals by the government to cut bonuses at
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds more sharply,
its boss said on Tuesday.
Robin Budenberg, chairman of UK Financial Investments
(UKFI), said Finance Minister George Osborne had proposed
steeper cuts in bankers' pay than were "commercially
acceptable", and so the body limited the scale of the cuts.
"I believe we make sure that banks are able to run in the
best interests of their shareholders," Budenberg told lawmakers
at a hearing by UK lawmakers. The lawmakers had questioned
whether UKFI was run at "arm's length" from the government, and
made its decisions purely based on commercial grounds.