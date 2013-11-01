* Lack of agreed backstops puts bondholders in firing line
* Burden-sharing most likely for mid-tier peripheral banks
* Any action could reverse strong market tone
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Market participants are concerned that
governments targeting subordinated bondholders to fill capital
holes uncovered by the European Central Bank's Asset Quality
Review of banks' balance sheets could derail peripheral banks
regaining full access to capital markets.
The market has seen ad-hoc burden-sharing events, such as
SNS Reeal back in February, but in theory, state aid rules
passed in August make it automatic that bank equity and junior
debt will be used for recapitalisations before taxpayers inject
fresh equity.
And until a federal backstop is created - which is not
expected until the completion of the banking union in 2018 -
there are limited options for banks short of capital.
"There is a risk that the eurozone crisis could be
reignited," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit research
at Aberdeen Asset Management. "There is not a lot of clarity
right now as to what will fill capital holes that cannot be
filled with private capital."
The ECB, supported by some member states, would like to
exempt banks from bail-ins if they meet the regulatory
requirements; the European Commission, supported by Germany,
wants to stick to the new rules.
The wrangling is not helpful to a market that has shown
signs of returning to full health.
Eurozone peripheral banks have made the most investors'
renewed risk appetite in recent weeks, selling them a range of
debt instruments, including deeply subordinated debt, and
closing the spread gap with core European issuers.
"There is a concern that some of the banks that come out
badly from the AQR and stress tests could end up being pushed
over the cliff," said Tim Skeet, a managing director in debt
capital market, EMEA, at RBS. "If investors fear that the stress
tests will push banks to the point of non-viability, then why
would they subscribe to instruments where there is a chance they
could be knocked down?"
IDENTIFYING THE WEAKLINGS
Large eurozone banks are expected to pass relatively
unscathed, but the mid-tier, especially in the periphery, are
not.
RBS analysts wrote last week that they expected 15-20 of
these banks to show capital shortfalls and highlighted Bank of
Cyprus, Abanka, Monte dei Paschi, Banca Carige, Banca delle
Marche and Catalunya Banc as among those that would come out
worst. They said Muenchener Hypo and IKB in Germany also looked
weak.
Their view was shared by Moody's analysts, who said this
week that Italian banks in particular looked weak.
"The 8% minimum capital buffer is credit negative for junior
bondholders of Italian banks that are now close to or below this
threshold or that have weak asset quality," Moody's added.
"It will be challenging for these banks to close the capital
shortfall with private resources, which raises the possibility
of a public intervention and ultimately a bail-in."
Analysts at RBS believe that instead of a straight
wiping-out of subordinated debt, burden-sharing could come next
year in the form of liability management exercises or reduction
in Tier 1 coupons.
However, Aberdeen's Williamson said that should holes be
found that cannot be filled by the bank, the SNS route could be
one that is used.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see subordinated debt wiped out
in certain cases in order to pay the bill, although I don't
think senior debt would be touched."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)