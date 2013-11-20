* Banks' risk drop in ROE to 4 pct -McKinsey
* Banks must cut costs by 25 pct and raise prices -McKinsey
* Banks must decide where to focus their businesses
-consultant
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Nov 20 The biggest Wall Street banks
have not done nearly enough to boost shareholder returns,
despite years of cost-cutting and tailoring balance sheets to a
more profitable mix, consulting firm McKinsey & Co said in a
report released on Wednesday.
If those banks do not take more dramatic steps to reshape
their business models, the industry's return on equity could
fall further - to a mere 4 percent by 2019 from 8 percent last
year, the report said.
Those figures are far short of the 12 percent return on
equity banks need to meet their cost of capital, said McKinsey,
which works with big Wall Street firms on business strategy.
"Banks need to decide where they're advantaged to compete,
and focus on the right products, the right geographies, the
right clients that they're best positioned to serve," Kevin
Buehler, co-leader of McKinsey's global risk practice, said in
an interview. "Very few banks will continue to provide all
products to all clients everywhere, as many aspired to do in the
past."
For the past few years, Wall Street banks have been engaged
in a staring contest, betting they can outlast competitors in
unprofitable businesses. Returns will sail higher, the thinking
goes, once rivals exit, because patient victors can gain market
share and increase pricing with less competition.
While banks have been waiting for others to blink first,
profits have come under increasing pressure from new regulations
and weak volumes. In response, banks have slashed $10 billion
from expenses and reduced risk-weighted assets by $1 trillion,
said Buehler.
Banks will have to cut costs by another 25 percent -
equating to $2.5 billion per firm, on average - while also
boosting revenue by about $1 billion each, to get profit margins
higher, he said. They will have to reduce risk-weighted assets
by another 15 percent, or $60 billion per firm, on average, to
boost returns to at least 12 percent, he said.
To achieve these goals, banks will have to make tough
choices about what products and services to continue offering,
Buehler said. They will also need to raise prices and outsource
duplicative functions to industry "utilities" that can perform
industry-wide tasks at a lower cost.
"Some real fundamental changes are necessary, and I do think
it's partly a cultural change," said Buehler. "Capital markets
and investment banking has to change from a cottage industry -
where every bank does everything for everyone - to a much more
lean and focused, industrialized one."