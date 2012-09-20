ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 20 The world's top banks would have needed to find 374 billion euros ($488 billion) extra capital if tougher rules had been in place at the end of last year, regulators implementing the new rules estimated on Thursday.

The estimate, lower than a similar assessment six months earlier, showed banks need to substantially bolster their balance sheets.

The Basel Committee of global regulators said on Thursday if the new rules, known as Basel III, had been in force at the end of December, the biggest banks would have needed 374 billion euros to hold core capital of 7 percent of assets, the target level for banks to meet when new rules come in.

The committee estimated in April the top banks would have needed 486 billion euros if the rules had been in place at the end of June 2011.