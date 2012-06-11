By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 Global bank regulators warned
the European Union it risked watering down agreed bank capital
rules designed to avert another financial crisis and called for
more consistency in implementing the regulations.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said in a report
it wanted to resolve "consistency issues" with the EU's approach
to enforcing their Basel III rules.
The report will be presented this month to leaders of the
G20 economies who in 2010 approved the tougher Basel bank
capital requirements being phased in from next January.
The report studies how the EU, Japan and United States plan
to implement Basel III and whether all G20 countries will be
ready for next year's deadline.
"The findings of these reviews are preliminary...
Nevertheless, there is a possibility that national
implementation will be weaker than the globally-agreed standards
in some key areas," the report said.
"The initial assessment process has identified a large
number of features of the current EU Basel III proposals that
will require further investigation," the committee said.
Some of these EU-focused concerns will be cleared up.
"There seems to be a small number of issues, however, that
are potentially material and will need to be subject to a
detailed assessment by the review team," the committee said.
The report provides weighty ammunition for countries like
Britain which accuse other EU countries of weakening Basel, in
particular the quality of capital the bloc's 8,300 banks must
hold.
The committee identified three concerns over the definition
of capital being fleshed out by the EU, and questioned the
ability of some instruments to fully absorb losses so that
taxpayers do not have to rescue lenders again in the next
crisis.
Germany is keen to allow its banks to hold a form of hybrid
debt which many regulators see as untested.
The draft EU rules would allow banks to count capital from
other entities like insurance arms, which Basel bars.
The committee also said the EU's "maximum harmonisation"
approach whereby Basel is a ceiling and not a floor "may work to
limit the room an individual regulator has to adopt compliant
regulations on its own."
Britain has lobbied hard to be able to impose tougher
capital levels on local lenders.
The EU's executive European Commission challenged some of
the committee's findings, saying there must be some tailoring of
the rules as they will apply to all the bloc's banks.
The committee said Japan's implementing framework "suggests
broad consistency" with most of Basel.
The United States had not published any rules when the
committee wrote its report last month. The Federal Reserve
published draft rules last week.
But the committee said Basel must be applied to all
"internationally active" banks and will review whether the
United States will include all such lenders.
The U.S. authorities told the committee they were confident
all relevant banks will be covered.
The committee also looked at why there are difference in how
banks tot up their risk weighted assets to calculate their
capital buffers. There was no definitive consensus and
additional work is being pursued, it said.
There is a possibility that some G20 countries will not be
ready by January to start phasing in Basel III.
Like the United States, Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia,
Korea, Russia and Turkey had not issued rules when the report
was drawn up.
The United States and some other countries have also missed
globally-agreed deadlines for introducing Basel II, a forerunner
accord, or tougher Basel rules for trading books.
The Basel Committee wants consistent application of its
rules to avoid unfair advantages for banks in some countries. It
will update its report for a G20 meeting in November.
(Editing by David Cowell)