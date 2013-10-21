By Steve Slater
LONDON Oct 18 British banks may have to build
up more capital and more quickly than they expected, forcing
firms like Barclays to rein in dividends to
shareholders and restrain bankers' bonuses to find the extra
cash.
Britain's financial watchdog's plans, still under
consultation, would require the banks to strengthen further
their capital safety nets so taxpayers will not have to foot the
bill if there is another crisis, bankers and analysts said.
Proposals being finalised by the Prudential Regulation
Authority could result in banks having a capital safety net of
nearly 12 percent of their risk-weighted assets, significantly
higher than the 10 percent they had been working towards.
"Our analysis of (the) PRA consultation paper indicates UK
banks may need to build to 12-13 percent core equity Tier 1
ratio vs current targets of about 10 percent, impacting growth
and dividends," Chris Manners, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said.
The banks have already had to more than double the amount of
capital they hold since the 2008 financial crisis to provide a
bigger buffer against shocks in the future.
But Britain, which pumped 65 billion pounds ($105.22
billion) into Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
in the crisis, has said it will "gold-plate" new global capital
rules to give extra protection for taxpayers and depositors
given the size of the finance sector.
Britain's banks' balance sheet is more than four times the
country's GDP, higher than most European countries and above the
United States, where banks' assets roughly match GDP.
The banks are considered to be adequately capitalised by
international standards, but now may need to build up more.
"The bar has been raised more quickly than we thought it
would be," Simon Hills, executive director at the British
Bankers' Association (BBA), said. He said banks' main concern
was that the PRA does not plan to phase in reductions from
capital between 2014 and 2019 as the global rules allow.
These new global capital rules are not due to be fully in
force until 2019. The PRA is introducing some elements earlier
but it has not set out the exact timing of its plans.
A senior bank executive, who asked not to be named, said UK
banks were likely to need to hold core capital of 11-12 percent,
based on his interpretation of the PRA's guidelines.
Hills, from the BBA, said: "Lots of commentators have said
we may be looking at 10-12 percent core equity Tier 1 pretty
much as standard."
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The PRA proposals were released in August, and banks had
until Oct. 2 to respond. The BBA's response said the proposals
would require banks to reconsider their capital plans.
Morgan Stanley analysts said Barclays could be most
affected, even after it raised 5.8 billion pounds in a rights
issue last month to boost capital to meet another of the
regulator's demands.
"This could lead to dividend restraint and slower revenue
trajectory at Barclays," they said in a note, adding Barclays
could also need to shrink the size of its investment bank.
British banks are already required to top up the global
minimum with a surcharge because they are among the biggest in
the world and also have a counter-cyclical buffer for bad times.
The PRA may also apply a buffer based on banks' individual
strength and wants them to hold more than half of their
so-called discretionary capital as top quality equity.
That could leave the core capital level for HSBC at
about 13.5 percent, and at 13 percent for Barclays, 12.5 percent
at RBS and 11.5 percent at Lloyds, Morgan Stanley analysts
estimated. That includes a 1 percent buffer they expect
management would want.
Under global rules, known as Basel III, the analysts
estimated core capital at the end of this year would be 10-11
percent for HSBC, Lloyds and Standard Chartered and 9.3
percent at both Barclays and RBS.
The PRA consultation said firms that do not meet a combined
capital buffer will be constrained in terms of paying dividends
or bonuses above a specified proportion of profits.
Lloyds is already considering whether it can restart its
dividend when it reports 2013 results in February. All the banks
will be finalising dividends and pay plans in the coming months.
The more stringent rules could force the banks to go back to
the drawing board on capital targets. HSBC has a core capital
target of 9.5-10.5 percent, Barclays it targeting 10.5 percent,
and Lloyds and RBS are both targeting 10 percent or more, all
under full Basel rules.