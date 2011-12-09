Shell's departing CFO to join Rio Tinto as non-executive director
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
LONDON Dec 9 Europe's banks could shrink their risk-weighted assets by almost 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) to meet the regulator's demand they are strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis, according to Reuters calculations.
If the 71 banks tested had to hold minimum core capital of 10 percent -- above the 9 percent level set by the regulator -- they would need to raise 180 billion euros in equity, or deleverage by 1.5 trillion euros.
The following is an interactive tool to move the minimum capital ratio and shift whether banks meet the shortfall by raising equity or shrinking their assets.
The European Banking Authority has said deleveraging not already announced will not be allowed to count towards the capital rebuild, but it is up to national authorities to monitor and analysts say there remains a risk of excessive deleveraging.
Banks have a variety of other options, including selling assets, liability management, and cutting dividends or pay.
The tool excludes Greece's banks, which have been told they need 30 billion euros of extra capital, which is being provided under an international aid package. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Interactive graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.