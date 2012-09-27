* Top EU banks would need 199 bln euros under Basel III-EBA
* Estimated shortfall at end-Dec down vs end-June 2011
* UK banks urged to raise capital on any lull in turmoil-BoE
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 27 Europe's top banks need to find
more capital than rivals elsewhere in order to meet tougher
rules coming into force in January, the continent's bank
regulator said on Thursday.
The assessment came just hours after Britain's banks were
urged by the Bank of England to take advantage of any lull in
the euro zone's financial turmoil to tap markets for fresh cash
to bolster their defences.
With UK banks regarded as relatively well capitalised
compared with euro zone rivals, the central bank's warning will
increase pressure on others to do more to prepare for hard
times, such as curbing pay for staff or dividends for investors.
New global rules mean banks have to hold more capital in
reserve to cover loans that could turn bad and in recent years
banks have been building capital ahead of the new regime. The
aim is to create a bigger safety net to protect taxpayers from
having to bail out banks and avoid a repeat of the 2007-09
financial crisis.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Thursday if the
rules, known as Basel III, had been in force at the end of
December, the biggest 44 EU banks would have needed 199 billion
euros ($256 billion) to hold core capital of 7 percent of
assets, the target level for banks to meet.
That estimate was 32 billion euros lower than a similar
assessment six months earlier, but still showed Europe's banks
represented 53 percent of a global shortfall estimate released
last week, so they may need to work harder than U.S. or Asian
banks to bolster balance sheets.
GETTING THERE EARLY
The tougher rules will be phased in from January. They will
not be fully in place until 2019, but investors and regulators
want banks to implement them early.
The Basel Committee of global regulators last week estimated
the biggest 102 banks globally would have needed 374.1 billion
euros at the end of December to reach the required capital
level.
The Basel Committee and the EBA are carrying out appraisals
every six months and say their estimates are not comparable to
industry forecasts because banks should meet much of their needs
by retaining profits, shedding loans and changing their business
models, as well as taking into account the phased introduction.
The EBA said in July Europe's banks were making progress
after bolstering their capital by 94 billion euros following an
assessment last year, but cautioned banks had a long way to go
to recover from the financial crisis and comply with Basel III.
The EBA said it would produce a final report on that capital
raising exercise on Oct. 3.
The EBA is also striving to improve banks' funding position,
as new Basel liquidity rules look likely to also show European
banks are in a weaker position than U.S. and Asian rivals.
The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), a key plank of new
international standards, would have left EU banks 1.17 trillion
euros short of funding if applied at the end of December,
representing 3.7 percent of their assets, the EBA estimated.
The Basel Committee last week estimated global banks would
have a funding shortage of 1.8 trillion euros, or 3 percent of
assets. Banks have until 2015 to meet the LCR standard.