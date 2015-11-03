* China Construction Bank added to 'G-SIB' list
* Shares in China Construction Bank down 1.5 percent
* BBVA removed from list of globally important banks
* RBS required to hold less extra capital in new list
* HSBC, JP Morgan must hold the most extra capital
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 3 China Construction Bank (CCB)
has joined a list of lenders deemed important to the
stability of the world's financial system, becoming the fourth
from China in a global group of 30 required to hold extra
capital.
CCB was the only newcomer to an annual list issued on
Tuesday by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which was
established after the 2007-09 global financial crisis to protect
the world from future such shocks.
Membership of the group can be costly: not only does holding
extra capital depress profitability, banks also come under more
intense regulatory scrutiny.
CCB, China's second biggest bank, has expanded its
international operations over the past two years, launching an
exchange-traded money-market fund in London, acquiring a
business in Brazil and gaining access to the London Metal
Exchange by buying a British metal trading firm.
The global list is headed by HSBC and JPMorgan
. They will have to hold 2.5 percentage points of extra
capital beyond that required by global rules known as Basel III,
a requirement unchanged from last year due to the FSB's view
they remain the two most systemically important banks.
The extra capital requirements come into effect at the start
of 2016, with the full amount phased in over three years.
Four banks - Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank - need to hold 2
percentage points of extra capital, also unchanged from last
year.
Analysts at Citi said the publication of the list of what
are known as G-SIBs was positive for Canada's RBC, whose
shares was up 1.1 percent, because its name was not on it.
"Royal Bank of Canada was expected by some to be designated
as G-SIB in this year's review. The fact that RBC avoided the
designation should be positive for sentiment and the shares,"
said Citi analyst Stefan Nedialkov.
Officials at CCB did not respond to requests for comment on
its addition to the list. Its shares closed down 1.5 percent
following the announcement on Tuesday.
It is in the bottom "bucket" or category, determined by
size, geographic spread, complexity and potential impact on the
financial system. This requires it to hold 1 percentage point of
extra capital.
The banks on the list include 15 European and eight U.S.
banks, and three from Japan.
CHINESE BAD LOANS
CCB's core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial
strength stood at 12.1 percent at the end of last year, higher
than the average for global banks.
Although Chinese banks are seen as relatively
well-capitalised compared with global rivals, mounting bad loans
have resulted in them turning to investors for fresh funds in
2015, despite raising a record amount last year.
Due to its size, CCB would not be expected to have
difficulty raising new funds if it required them, with domestic
institutions likely to support such a move.
The FSB said Spain's BBVA had been removed from
the list, meaning it will no longer have to hold the extra
capital. A spokesman for Spain's second-biggest bank said the
decision reflected the bank's focus on retail banking rather
than riskier investment activities.
Shares in BBVA were up 0.4 percent.
The FSB reduced the capital surcharge imposed on Britain's
Royal Bank of Scotland to 1 percentage point, from 1.5
percentage point last year. RBS was down 0.6 percent at 1500
GMT. The regulator did not make any other changes to the list.
It also published an updated list of nine global
systemically important insurers (G-SIIs), adding one new
insurer, Aegon and removing Generali. The
next list will be published in November 2016.
