LONDON Oct 5 Banks in France, Italy and across
Europe are under renewed scrutiny for signs they will follow
Dexia and need state help as policymakers talk up the
need to raise capital to halt a euro zone crisis.
The bailout of Belgian-French bank Dexia has intensified
pressure to improve bank solvency, in a bid to break a vicious
circle of negative news from indebted governments and troubled
banks feeding on each other.
"Solving the sovereign crisis today is unrealistic because
we are in the midst of a political crisis. So an interim
solution is to make the banks safe and put precautionary capital
into the banking system, to recognise people's concern and say
'Here is capital to reassure the bond market'," said Mike
Harrison, bank analyst at Barclays Capital.
After months of inaction, the EU has begun working on a
scheme to shore up lenders. With banks shut out of funding
markets and seeing costs to insure their debt rising, calls for
action have built.
European commissioner for economic affairs Olli Rehn said
banks' capital positions "must be reinforced", and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she was willing
to act quickly to recapitalise the sector.
That has left investors fretting over potential weaklings.
Dexia was particularly vulnerable after failing to solve its
problems after a 2008 bailout, and has long been seen as facing
more acute capital and liquidity problems than rivals, but its
troubles still held a warning for others.
Eight mid-tier banks that failed a "stress test" in July
have been told to raise cash this year, and a further 16 lenders
must show plans to improve solvency by the end of this month,
and all could need more than originally planned.
They include seven Spanish banks, including Bankia
, Sabadell and Bankinter , Italy's
Banco Popolare and two each from Germany, Greece and
Portugal.
The fear in the market -- reflected by elevated bank-to-bank
lending rates -- is that bigger names are also feeling the
squeeze, and more capital is needed to reassure investors and
re-open funding markets for them next year.
French banks including Societe Generale and BNP
Paribas were hammered last month by worries about
their higher reliance on short-term wholesale funding.
Problems at the banks and at sovereign borrowers have become
increasingly intertwined, with the risk of losses on bonds
issued by peripheral euro zone countries heightening the need to
recapitalise lenders.
Requiring banks to hold core capital of 7 percent under a
two-year recession and applying market prices for losses on
government bonds in Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy
would see 46 banks need to raise a total of 82 billion euros
($109 billion), according to Reuters estimates.
Societe Generale, Italy's UniCredit , Germany's
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank and Britain's
Royal Bank of Scotland would all need over 3 billion
euros, the data show.
But crunching that data alone is flawed -- Dexia, for
example, ranked 11th out of the 91 tested in the stress test.
Alan Wilde, head of fixed income and currency at Baring
Asset Management, said rumours were rife about where trouble
lies in the sector, but markets "are probably looking in the
wrong places for the next failure".
The International Monetary Fund reckons Europe's banks could
need to recapitalise to the tune of 200 billion euros, which the
head of its European department on Wednesday said was not
because the industry was too weak, but was needed to restore
investor confidence and boost growth.
Credit Suisse analysts estimate banks may need 400 billion
euros of capital by 2012 to fill a hole left by a recession and
sovereign losses, and JPMorgan this week estimated banks face a
227 billion shortfall under a stressed scenario, with UniCredit,
Deutsche Bank, Lloyds , Societe Generale and Barclays
all in need.
Banks have better capital and liquidity positions than in
2008 -- they have received 420 billion euros of capital in the
last three years -- and more central bank support is in place to
ease any liquidity strains that do emerge.
But governments have less firepower for bailouts than in
2008, and private sector investors seem more reluctant to take a
bet on the sector in the face of depressed returns and high
risks.
Recapitalising banks could take place next month, when the
EFSF euro zone rescue fund is up and running, said Morgan
Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis. The majority could come from
government injections, to be followed by banks raising funds to
repay it.
But the capital moves will only work if they are in tandem
with other efforts, he and other analysts said.
The European Central Bank could extend the duration of
funding on offer to two years, re-activate a covered bond buying
programme, and potentially buy unsecured bank bonds.
