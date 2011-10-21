* EU to tell banks to bolster capital to revive confidence

* Banks seen needing just under 100 bln euros

* UniCredit, SocGen, D.Bank seen needing modest amounts

* Big banks should raise cash privately, others need state help

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Oct 21 Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, Societe Generale and dozens of smaller banks are next week set to kick-start a fight to raise billions of euros of cash as part of a European plan to revive confidence in its battered lenders.

EU officials have agreed that just short of 100 billion euros is required to bolster bank balance sheets and give them a bigger cushion to take losses on eurozone sovereign debt.

The bulk will be needed by banks in Greece, Spain and Portugal. Big name banks caught in the crossfire will have to raise less than they feared two weeks ago, and should be able to raise it privately, through existing shareholders or sovereign funds, bankers and analysts said.

"There is a first-mover advantage, but in the context of the amount of money that is raised, if the right number is 100 billion, it's not an unthinkable number as long as you have restored the basis of confidence for investors," a banker said.

Indeed, the willingness of private investors to pump cash into banks will hinge on the EU plan to halt a sovereign debt meltdown. Decisions had been expected on Sunday, but are now unlikely before Wednesday after wrangling over key issues.

Smaller banks in eurozone trouble spots will struggle to raise private funds and are expected to need backup -- through national governments and then using the EFSF bailout fund as a last resort.

Banks are expected to be told they must hold a minimum core capital level of 9 percent, after taking losses on Greek and other euro zone government bonds.

But there remain many moving parts, such as the size of "haircut" on Spanish or Italian debt, whether lenders get a benefit from holding safer German bonds, the type of capital deemed good quality, and the time-frame.

Greece's lenders are expected to need 30 billion euros or more under the plan, probably from national or eurozone funds.

Based on Reuters estimates and forecasts by analysts, smaller lenders in Portugal and Cyprus could need about 8 billion and 4 billion euros, respectively. Spanish banks including Bankia and Sabadell could need close to 15 billion euros.

Italy's UniCredit looks set to need 2 billion to 5 billion euros to get to the EU bar, with smaller amounts needed at Banco Popolare and Monte dei Paschi .

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank are seen needing close to 4 billion euros combined, which sources say they would be able to do privately. Some analysts reckon Deutsche alone could need 5 billion euros, however.

France's Societe Generale could need up to 4 billion euros and BNP Paribas and BPCE may each need 3 billion euros, according to Reuters and analyst estimates.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate banks will need 84 billion euros, including 28 billion for Spanish banks -- with 13 billion at Santander and 6 billion at BBVA -- and 11 billion euros in Italy and 9 billion in France.

Banks are expected to be given 6-9 months to raise funds.

Some will be able to meet their shortfall by retaining earnings, taking liability management actions whereby they buy back their debt at knock-down prices, or selling assets.

Plans to deleverage balance sheets are likely to accelerate, raising concern they will restrict loans to businesses and derail economic recovery.

For those still in need of cash, or who want to reassure investors with a fatter capital cushion, a modest rights issue or seeking out a sovereign wealth fund are likely options. But with many banks trading at just half their book value, cashcalls will be painfully dilutive for shareholders.

Funds from Qatar, China, Kuwait and beyond have cast an eye on Europe's lenders, but are treading carefully to avoid pumping cash into a black hole, bankers said.

Sovereign wealth funds have had mixed fortunes investing in western banks in recent years -- Abu Dhabi made a big profit on Barclays , but Temasek timed its bet on the same bank badly -- and they know they are in a position of strength now.

"Sovereign funds aren't going to come in in the absence of broader euro zone solution. If we see that, they could return," one banker said.

Their involvement is likely to hinge on whether regulators allow hybrid instruments to count under the capital rules -- funds are keen for deals with attractive sweeteners, such as preferred shares with warrants attached, bankers said. (Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema, Alexander Huebner and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)